Vegas high school flag football player dies after collapsing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A highschool student-athlete died Thursday after struggling a medical emergency and collapsing throughout a varsity flag soccer recreation at her faculty, authorities stated Friday.

The Clark County coroner recognized the woman as Ashari Hughes, 16, and reported {that a} willpower of her trigger and method of loss of life was pending.

Desert Oasis Excessive College Principal Ian Salzman stated in an electronic mail that campus employees members instantly supplied medical help after Hughes collapsed, till paramedics arrived throughout the faculty’s house recreation in opposition to Valley Excessive College, the Las Vegas Overview-Journal reported.

Las Vegas faculties Superintendent Jesus Jara stated in a press release that the district grieved with Hughes’ household, pals and family members.

“The lack of this younger life deeply saddens us,” Jara stated. “When a tragedy happens, it impacts not solely that college however the complete Clark County College District household.”

The loss of life in Las Vegas got here amid heightened consideration to the well being of athletes after an expert soccer participant, Buffalo Payments security Damar Hamlin, went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the sector throughout an NFL recreation Monday in opposition to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin was recovering in a Cincinnati hospital the place his agent reported Friday that Hamlin was respiration on his personal and in a position to communicate after having a respiration tube eliminated.