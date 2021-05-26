Vegan Yogurt Market: What are the Key Notable Developments?

The Growth of Vegan Yogurt market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

General Mills continued to be bullish about Kite Hill, a vegan company that specializes in manufacturing plant-based yogurt and cheese. Kite Hill secured additional funding of US $40 million from 301 Inc. a General Mill’s venture capital firm. Kite Hill aims to use this funding for expanding its factory capacity.

Danone, the leading French yogurt maker, acquired WhiteWave Foods in 2017. With a US $10 billion payment in cash, Danone acquired the Colorado-based company which owns a range of plant-based food and beverages manufacturing brands in Silk®, So Delicious®, Alpro®, and Vega™ brands.

Califia Farms launched its first ever probiotics-rich vegan yogurt drinks line in 2018. The company’s latest product line gained widespread popularity among global masses and became its most accepted product in the span of 12 months. The company launched the vegan yogurt drinks in four flavors namely strawberry, mango, super berry, and unsweetened plain.

Ripple launched its first ever vegan Greek yogurt line in 2018 with its major constituent being its proprietary pea-based protein Ripptein. The pea-based composition of the yogurt aims to free the vegan product from common allergens in nuts, soy, gluten, lactose, and other common allergy-causing agents.

The report on the vegan yogurt market also features detailed profiling of key market players. The key market players profiled in the report include Hain Celestial Group Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Good Karma Foods Inc., Hudson River Foods, Nancy’s Yogurt, Kite Hill, and COYO Pty Ltd.

Vegan Yogurt Market Remains a Fragmented Landscape

Considering the nature of the product, the vegan yogurt market continues to witness a high level of fragmentation, with unorganized players maintaining their strong presence. The level of fragmentation is higher also on account of the fact that many emerging countries in the Asia Pacific are among the leading producers and consumers of vegan yogurt. Lax regulations, stronghold over domestic supply chains, and intimacy with local tastes and preferences are the key factors that can be attributed to the growth of the unorganized sector in vegan yogurt market. Unorganized players hold a healthy 43% revenue share of the market; small players also make up 42% of total share.

The organized segment of the vegan yogurt market is also highly fragmented, with a number of players vying for consumer attention. . Rising lactose intolerance is driving vegan yogurt companies to launch high-quality and nutritious products in the market. Growing demand has also led processors to increase their production capacity. Meeting the varied tastes and preferences, without compromising on the nutritional quotient, remains a key focus area for vegan yogurt companies.

Almond-milk Based Yogurt the Most Preferred Variant

Due to its low cholesterol and unsaturated fat content, almond milk is emerging as the most preferred non-dairy alternative for the production of vegan yogurts. Apart from being devoid of cholesterol, almond milk yogurt can help reduce bad cholesterol owing to the presence of polyunsaturated fatty acids in its composition. Furthermore, consumption of almond yogurt has been linked with maintaining eye health, immunity, and digestive health.

Almond yogurt’s vitamin E-rich makeup provides for 50% of a human being’s daily vitamin requirement. With its high vitamin E content, almond yogurt provides the nourishment required to maintain healthy and glowing skin. The array of benefits offered by almond-milk based yogurt has created a spike in the demand for the alternative yogurt variant. An increasing number of vegan yogurt companies have been taking note of the growing popularity of almond yogurt and are launching novel vegan yogurts with almond-milk as its basic manufacturing ingredient.

