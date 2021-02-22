Vegan Supplements Market Growth Opportunities, Demand Status, Regional Outlook by Types and Industry Forecast to 2025

Vegan Supplements Market Comprehensive and Competitive Research Analysis by top organizations are operating in a dynamic set-up, wherein they are required to incorporate unprecedented advances to reap benefits from the latest and upcoming information technologies and industry trends. To Boost Growth during the epidemic era, this report analyses in detail for the potential risks and opportunities which can be focused on.

North America’s vegan supplements market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.The European vegan supplements market is forecasted to register a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period (2020-2025)

– As a vegan diet is low in some nutrients, such as vitamin B-12, calcium, and iron, that are primarily present in animal products, supplements become an important part of their diet. In addition, dietary supplements are preferred by the paradigm shift toward preventive health management practices amid rising healthcare costs and the increasing burden of lifestyle diseases. Such factors are thus driving the demand for vegan supplements in the region.

– In the segmentation font by type, proteins, vitamins, and minerals based dietary supplements dominate the North American market because of their multiple applications such as nutritional supplements for patients suffering from heart diseases, orthopedic problems, for infants and child nutrition, and are an important part of sports nutrition.

Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; Country Life, LLC, Wonder Laboratories, Garden of Life, Solgar Inc., and NOW Health Group, Inc.among others.

Continuous innovation in Vegan Supplements Market

Innovation plays an important role in driving market growth. In order to maintain stability in a highly competitive market, suppliers should develop new ideas and technologies and keep pace with advanced technologies. The improvement of product technology will improve the product performance of Vegan Supplements and reduce costs. Most manufacturers are constantly launching new products to gain greater market share.

Global Vegan Supplements Market Growth development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Vegan Supplements Market these regions, from 2019 to 2023 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) and ROW.

Rising Demand for Veganism in the Region

– Approximately 4% of the millennials in North America are vegans. Also, according to a study consumers around the North American countries are highly inclining toward plant-based diets, with around 33% of Canadians having turned into flexitarians. And within Canada, British Columbia accounts for the largest number of vegan consumers, followed by Ontario, and Quebec.

– Though veganism is considered as one of the healthiest diets, the group of population is deficient in a few of the nutrients that are important in our body. This increases the need for vegan supplements to support the deficiencies that are commonly found among the vegans, thereby eventually resulting in propelling the growth of the vegan supplements market.

United States to Hold the Major Share in the Market

– By geography, the United States is expected to have the highest contribution in the North American market owing to the rising number of health-conscious consumers in the country. Rising consumer awareness regarding proper weight management, calorie reduction, and improvement of muscular strength is likely to boost the demand for nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and enzymes in the country, over the years ahead.

– Nearly 10 percent of Americans have a nutritional deficiency, according to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, food allergies have been on the rise, as 1 in 13 children are affected within the United States, and a 50% increase in allergies, such as lactose-intolerance from 1997-2017. Such factors have shifted the preference for vegan supplements among the Americans in the country.

