Vegan Protein Powder Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Global Vegan Protein Powder Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.04 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is popular. In muscle building, tissue repair, and enzyme and hormone development, protein is an important macronutrient. Using protein powder can also help people lose weight and help them strengthen their muscles. Protein powder is an easy, no-prep way to increase the quality of protein for the day. Basically, vegan protein powder means the protein does not come from animal products such as dairy, meat, and eggs, but from sources of plants such as nuts, beans, grains, legumes. Corn, cannabis, peas, oats, and peanuts are examples of vegan protein powders.

The market is driven by Positive outlook for the sports nutrition industry, evolving fitness trends that lead to high protein-rich diet demand, rising value of plant-based nutrition. The key players of global Vegan protein powder market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2019, Glanbia PLC acquired Watson (US), a US-based manufacturer and supplier to the nutrition, food & beverage, personal care, and supplement industries for high-quality custom nutrient premixes, baking products, edible films, and material conditioning solutions. However, Fluctuating Raw Material Costs, Improvements in plant-based protein powder flavor profiles require impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1676

The regional analysis of global Vegan Protein Powder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of rising value of plant-based nutrition. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Positive outlook for the sports nutrition industry, evolving fitness trends that lead to high protein-rich diet demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Protein Powder Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Health Warrior

Garden of Life

WhiteWave Foods

Private Label Superfoods

Australian Sports Nutrition

Hammer Nutrition

MRM

Glanbia PLC

Cargill

AGT Food & Ingredients

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vegetable

Nuts

Others

By Application:

Adult Male

Adult Female

Youth

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1676

Target Audience of the Global Vegan Protein Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors