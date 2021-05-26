Vegan Protein Powder Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report
Global Vegan Protein Powder Market is valued approximately USD 5.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.04 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Protein powder is a dietary supplement that is popular. In muscle building, tissue repair, and enzyme and hormone development, protein is an important macronutrient. Using protein powder can also help people lose weight and help them strengthen their muscles. Protein powder is an easy, no-prep way to increase the quality of protein for the day. Basically, vegan protein powder means the protein does not come from animal products such as dairy, meat, and eggs, but from sources of plants such as nuts, beans, grains, legumes. Corn, cannabis, peas, oats, and peanuts are examples of vegan protein powders.
The market is driven by Positive outlook for the sports nutrition industry, evolving fitness trends that lead to high protein-rich diet demand, rising value of plant-based nutrition. The key players of global Vegan protein powder market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In February 2019, Glanbia PLC acquired Watson (US), a US-based manufacturer and supplier to the nutrition, food & beverage, personal care, and supplement industries for high-quality custom nutrient premixes, baking products, edible films, and material conditioning solutions. However, Fluctuating Raw Material Costs, Improvements in plant-based protein powder flavor profiles require impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of global Vegan Protein Powder Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of rising value of plant-based nutrition. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Positive outlook for the sports nutrition industry, evolving fitness trends that lead to high protein-rich diet demand would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Protein Powder Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Health Warrior
Garden of Life
WhiteWave Foods
Private Label Superfoods
Australian Sports Nutrition
Hammer Nutrition
MRM
Glanbia PLC
Cargill
AGT Food & Ingredients
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Vegetable
Nuts
Others
By Application:
Adult Male
Adult Female
Youth
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Vegan Protein Powder Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors