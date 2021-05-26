Vegan Footwear Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global Vegan Footwear Market is valued approximately USD 23.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vegan Footwear are shoes made without any animal ingredients or by products such as wool, leather, silk, fur and more. The expansion of the ongoing trend of veganism from Kitchens to apparel and footwear industry drives the market for vegan footwear. The numerous benefits offered by these footwears fuel the market growth. Further, the growing awareness towards animal cruelty and rising demand for eco-friendly and ethical fashion augments the market growth.

In September 2020, Dr. Martens collaborated with Fashion designer marc Jacob to create a limited -edition version of 1460 boot from vegan leather. Also, the nascent stage of the market not only attracts new manufacturers but also has attracted well established fashion brands to go vegan escalating the market growth. As in 2018 Guccio Gucci SpA announced to go fur free starting from its 2018 spring collection. Moreover, the benefit of reduced carbon footprint in vegan footwear production adds on to the growth rate owing to the growing environmental concerns and rising demand for sustainable production. However, lack of regulations and common standards impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, representation of vegan footwear by celebrities presents a lucrative opportunity for the market. As in September 2020, Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones launched a vegan footwear collection in partnership with cruelty free brand Butterfly twists.

The regional analysis of global Vegan Footwear market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide spread vegan culture in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing vegan culture create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Footwear market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nike Inc.

Susi Studio

Adidas AG

Matt & Nat

Veerah

Hexa Vegan Shoes

AVESU GMBH

Beyond Skin UKamong

Ethletic

MooShoes

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Shoes

Sneakers

Boots

Sandals

Heels

Loafers

Others

By Material Type:

Microfibre

Polyurethane (PU)

Recycled Plastics

Recycled Polyester

Cotton

Natural Rubber

Hemp

Others

By End User:

Men

Women

Kids

Transgender

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

