Vegan Dog Food Market Share, Trends, Growth, Future Prospects, Forecast 2021 to 2028 | Wild Earth; V-dog; Amì pet food; Benevo.; Halo Pets

The major players covered in the vegan dog food report are Wild Earth; V-dog; Amì pet food; Benevo.; Halo Pets; 4Legs Pet Food Company; Isoropimene Zootrofe Georgios Tsappis Ltd.; Augustine Approved; Yarrah Organic Petfood B.V.; Antos B.V.; Soopa Pets.; Vegan4dogs; Compassion Circle, Inc.; PETGUARD HOLDINGS, LLC; Bond Pet Foods, Inc.; Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc.; Vegan Pet Food; Vegeco Ltd; Pedigree; V-Planet; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Vegan dog food market is expected to grow at a growth rate of 12.0% in the forecast period 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand of the premium quality product which will act as a factor for the vegan dog food market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Vegan dog foods are those produced with the exception of products containing, or processed with, any component of an animal or any by-product of any animal. The use of fruits, grains, cereals, legumes, nuts, vegetable oils, and soya, as well as some other non-animal foods, can be used in vegan dog food.

The increasing demand for organic as well as contain high quality ingredients, surging levels of expenditure of pets, rising usages of cannabis in pet food, increasing consumption of vegan food will reduce the occurrences of allergies, skin issues while improve bad breathe and maintains weight, adoption of board certified food products are some of the vital as well as impactful factors which will likely to augment the growth of the vegan dog food market in the projected timeframe of 2021-2028. On the other hand, growing number of technological advancement to enhance product development along with rising expenditure on pet food in emerging economies which will further contribute by generating immense opportunities that will led to the growth of the vegan dog food market in the above mentioned projected timeframe.

Less availability of ingredients along with non-uniformity of regulations for international trade which will likely to act as market restraints factor for the growth of the vegan dog food in the above mentioned projected timeframe. Availability of counterfeit products which will become the biggest and foremost challenge for the growth of the market.

By Nature (Organic, Conventional), Product (Wet Food, Dry Food, Treats and Chews, Others),

Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Pet Food Stores, Veterinary Clinics, Online Retailing, Other Retailing Formats),

Type (Dark, Leafy Greens (Spinach), Lentils, Rice, Broccoli, Carrots, Quinoa, Beans)

The countries covered in the vegan dog food market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South America dominates the vegan dog food market due to the rising share of Brazil and Argentina as the market leaders in the availability of pet food, rising adoption of pets and increasing trends of pet humanization along with increasing number of development activities in the region while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the vegan dog food market during the forecast period 2021 to 2028 because of growing demand for premium quality pet food products in the region.

