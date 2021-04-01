Vegan Cosmetics Market demand with COVID-19 recovery analysis 2021 | better delivery process to boost market growth by 2027

Global Vegan Cosmetics Market is valued approximately USD 14530 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vegan Cosmetics are personal care products that do not contain any animal products or animal derived ingredients. The vegan cosmetics comprises of a extensive range of products such as makeup products hair care and skin care which are suitable for all skin types. Most of the vegan cosmetics come with sustainable packaging and properly labelled ingredients. Vegan Cosmetics gives a healthier look and reduces the chances of skin allergies while maintaining the sustainability of the environment. The expanding demand for personal care products along with increasing awareness for natural and plant based products drives the market growth. As per the Cosmos and Soil Association, in UK the sales of health and beauty products amounted to USD 67.61 million in 2016 which increased to USD 83.85 million by 24% and to USD 95.56 million in 2018 with a total of more than 10 thousand certified organic and natural products across the 794 brands in the UK. Also, the swelling Halal cosmetics market specially in the Muslim countries fuels the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding Veganism and growing number of Vegans across the globe create a potential market base for Vegan Cosmetics. Further, the positively growing Clean Beauty trend supports the market growth. Additionally, establishment of Certification bodies and authorities which validate the vegan cosmetics fosters the demand for Vegan cosmetics. However, higher costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, increasing environment concerns presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Vegan Cosmetics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the higher vegan population and swelling demand for natural and organic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly growing halal cosmetics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Vegan Cosmetics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Milani

Too Faced

Tarte

Urban Decay

Wet n Wild

Lush

Kat Von D Beauty

Zuzu Luxe

Ecco Bella

Bare Blossom

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.

By Product Type:

Facial Products

Eye Products

Lip Products

Nail Products

By Packaging Type:

Pumps & Dispensers

Compact Cases

Jars

Pencils and Sticks

Tubes

Others

By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

Kids

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

