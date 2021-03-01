VCSEL for data communication Market is projected to reach US$ 1,135.68 million by 2027-Bandwidth10, Broadcom, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., II-VI Incorporated and Lumentum Holdings Inc.

A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a specialized laser diode capable of transforming fiber optic communications by enhancing efficiency and increasing data speed. Generally, VCSELs emit energy at 850 nm and 1300 nm. Presently, VCSELs are being used as substitute for edge-emitting lasers as a referral technology for short-range data communication networks as well as local networks, delivering lower production costs and greater reliability. The 850-nm VCSELs are widely used in data centers, particularly in the applications where the size of data transferred over the network is enormous. Growing number of data centers generates higher demand for VCSELs for data communication Market. Further, APAC countries such as India, China, Singapore, and Indonesia are emerging as hubs for data centers; this is mainly attributed to technological advancements in basic telecom infrastructure as well as support from governments.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on VCSEL for Data Communication Market

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic across the electronics value chain is strongly affecting parties involved with semiconductor industry. COVID-19 is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of present electronics and semiconductor value chain,thereby challenging the industry to consider altering its global supply chain model.Further, during lockdown in several affected countries, VCSEL manufacturers halted their activities owing to disrupted supply of raw materials such as GaAs and InP as well as restrictions on mobility. However, after the relaxation of lockdowns, the market is expected to witness growth with the projected rise in investments in the data communications industry. Also, several governments have urged people to work from home as well as practice social distancing. Since then, several day-to-day activities from working to schooling have shifted online. This shift has resulted in a surge in digital communications services across the world. Online teaching, as well as work from home, has increased the need for internet access with people ensuring to remain connected.

VCSEL for Data Communication Market Insights

Surge in adoption of VCSEL technology in data communication application

The VCSEL technology has gained unprecedented attention from several international manufacturers and end users. One of the leading smartphone manufacturers, Apple integrated VCSEL-enabled products in smartphones to facilitate biometric sensing and data collection. As a result, over the years, the technology has gained major traction across numerous industrial as well as commercial applications. These semiconductor-diode-based lasers emit laser beams perpendicular to the surface, unlike the conventional laser emitting diodes. As a result, the VCSEL technology has gained notable commercial application across light-based data transmission and short-distance communication, local networks including transmission of digital signals. Although it was introduced ~30 years back, the technology gained major momentum in recent time, and this has led to substantial investments in the large-scale production of VCSEL products for consumer electronics and several industrial applications.

Type-Based Market Insights

Based on type,the VCSEL market is bifurcated into single mode and multi-mode. The multi-mode VCSELs are anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. These lasers are widely used for high data rate transmission over short distance. Further, these are used for high-power 3D ToF sensing, industrial, and LiDAR applications. The rising number of companies, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft, are investing considerably in the expansion of their data centers worldwide, thereby driving the demand for multimode VCSELs.

VCSEL for Data Communication Market –Company Profiles

Bandwidth10

Broadcom, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

II-VI Incorporated

Lumentum Holdings Inc.

TRUMPF

Ushio America, Inc.

VERTILAS GmbH

Vertilite Co., Ltd.

VI Systems GmbH

