Key visual for the upcoming VAZZROCK anime. Pic credit: @vazzrock-anime.com

TV anime Vazzrock The Animation is set to premiere on October 5, 2022, on TV in Japan.

The anime will air on TOKYO MX, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, and BS NTV on October 5 and Animax on October 6, 2022. Japanese streaming platform ABEMA will stream the anime one day in advance of the television broadcast, i.e., on October 4, 2022.

It is the third installment in the TSUKIPRO anime franchise. Tsukiuta The Animation was the first anime series, followed by Tsukipro The Animation.

Vazzrock The Animation was first announced in November 2022. In May 2022, its main cast and staff were revealed, along with a Fall 2022 premiere date.

Three additional cast members were announced today, including:

Takaya Kuroda (Semyon “Simon” Brezhnev in Durarara!!) as Yusho Toei

Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Ban in The Seven Deadly Sins) as Yuzuru Mikazuki

Kenji Nojima as (Eiji Okumura in Banana Fish) Kodai Ejima

A TV commercial was also just released confirming the October 5 premiere. Here is the CM released by the production team on the Tsukino Entertainment Production Youtube channel:

【バズアニ】TVCM VAZZY版 ナレーション：眞宮孝明（CV：新垣樽助）、吉良凰香（CV：小林裕介）

Watch this video on YouTube

Vazzrock The Animation Blu-ray

The Blu-ray release schedule of Vazzrock The Animation was also announced. A total of 7 volumes will be released, with the first six volumes containing two episodes each and the 7th volume containing the last, 13th episode. Each volume is priced at ¥ 7,480 (tax included).

The Blu-ray release schedule is as follows:

Volume 1: January 27, 2023

January 27, 2023 Volume 2: February 24, 2023

February 24, 2023 Volume 3: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Volume 4: April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 Volume 5: May 26, 2023

May 26, 2023 Volume 6: June 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Volume 7: July 28, 2023

Vazzrock The Animation OP/ED song CD

The OP theme songs of Vazzrock The Animation are “Fly High” by VAZZY and “Asterism⁂” by ROCK DOWN. The CDs for both of these songs will be released on October 7, 2022, for ¥ 1320 (tax included).

A total of 6 CDs of the ED theme song will be released. Each CD will contain two ending solo songs sung by the main characters of each story. The release schedule is as follows:

Volume 1: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Volume 2: October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 Volume 3: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Volume 4: November 25, 2022

November 25, 2022 Volume 5: December 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 Volume 6: December 30, 2022

For more information on the series, check out the official Vazzrock The Animation website.