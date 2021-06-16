Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market Analysis to 2027 – Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2027

The latest research on Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

The Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market Report Covers Major Players:

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

pfm medical ag

KLS Martin Group

Mercian Cycles

Life Systems Medical Pty Ltd.

Boss Instruments, Ltd

Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market Segmentation:

The global market for Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Procedure

Aneurysm Repair

Bypass Surgery-Peripheral

Carotid Angioplasty and Stenting

Carotid Endarterectomy

Dialysis Access Surgery

Endovascular Repair

Stent Graft

Thromboendarterectomy

Thrombolytic Therapy

Varicose Vein Treatment

By Applications

Government Hospitals

Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

By Vascular Surgery Products

Scissors

Forceps

Needle Holders

Scalpels

Vascular surgery is a surgery which is done to treat the diseases related to the vascular system. On the other hand, endovascular surgery is used for treatment of the diseases which affects the blood vessels. Vascular surgery is a minimally invasive procedure and endovascular surgery is less invasive procedure. Aortic aneurysm, blood clots, deep vein occlusions, chylothorax, chylous effusions, renal aneurysms etc. are some of the common conditions that are treated through these surgeries.

Market Drivers

Rising cases of aneurysms among population is driving the growth of this market

Faster recovery rate of endovascular surgery as compared to the open surgery is another factor driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraints

Long recovery time of vascular surgery is restraining the growth of this market

High risk of brain damage and stroke during some surgery is another factor restraining the growth of this market

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses. Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Competitive Landscape and Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market Share Analysis

Global vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the vascular surgery and endovascular procedures market are BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., pfm medical ag, KLS Martin Group, Mercian Cycles, Life Systems Medical Pty Ltd., Boss Instruments, Ltd, assi.in, PRECISION MEDICAL PRODUCTS., NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, Baroque Medical.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Terumo Corporation announced that they have acquired the large bore vascular closure device from Medeon Biodesign, Inc. The main aim is to expand their portfolio as there is increase in the percutaneous cardiac and peripheral catheterization procedures like Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm Repair and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implementation (TAVI). So, this device will help the company to get rapid and reliable hemostasis with good outcomes.

In October 2017, CryoLife announced that they have signed an agreement to acquire Jotec AG. The main aim of the acquisition is to create a new portfolio focused on aortic surgery which will help the CryoLife to grow in endovascular surgical markets. It will also help them to expand their cardiac and vascular surgery business.

Vascular Surgery And Endovascular Procedures Market Size Segmentation by Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

