Vascular Screening Devices Market Latest Technology Advancements, Growth and Outlook 2021| Collaborative Care Diagnostics LLC (Biomedix), CorVascular Diagnostics, LLC, D.E. Hokanson Inc.

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Vascular Screening Devices including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Vascular Screening Devices investments from 2020 till 2025.

The vascular screening devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The Global Vascular Screening Devices market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Collaborative Care Diagnostics LLC (Biomedix), CorVascular Diagnostics, LLC, D.E. Hokanson Inc., enverdis GmbH, Fukuda, Koven Technology Inc., OMRON HEALTHCARE Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd, Unetixs Vascular Inc., Viasonix Amongst Others.

Scope of the Report:

The growing burden of vascular diseases and the rising geriatric population may be the key factors in the vascular screening devices market. Peripheral artery disease is a condition wherein the peripheral vessels are built up with fat and cholesterol deposits. According to the Current Atherosclerosis Reports, in 2018, peripheral artery disease had been affecting almost 200 million people globally. Moreover, peripheral artery disease is more prevalent in the older population. According to a similar source, the incidence of peripheral artery disease has been observed to increase by approximately 20% in the population aged 70 and over.

– Moreover, the rising awareness about the non-invasive techniques for diagnostic purposes is expected to drive the market studied. Ankle, Branchial Index (ABI), toe-branchial index, and photoplethysmogram are some of the non-invasive techniques used for the diagnosis of vascular diseases.

– According to the study, in 2018, published in Annals of Vascular Surgery, these tests had been observed to be less painful for patients and consumed less time. Hence, such factors are expected to propel the vascular screening devices market’s growth.

Key Market Trends:

Portable Segment is Expected to Hold a Major Market Share in the Vascular Screening Devices Market

Portable vascular screening tests are hand-held devices, which are in the screening tests, which have been becoming popular due to the rising burden of cardiovascular disease and other vascular conditions. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, approximately 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases, and it had been the leading cause of death globally. For several cardiovascular diseases, vascular screening tests become very important for further analysis and treatment. Furthermore, according to the assessment study of the International Journal of Cardiology, 2019, it had been observed that the handheld device accurately measured the maximum plaque height and total plaque area in the carotid artery. Hence, early diagnosis and treatment are of utmost importance, which is expected to impact positively on the vascular screening test market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Vascular Screening Devices Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Finally, Global Vascular Screening Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and Market development rate and figure and so on. This report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

