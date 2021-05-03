Vascular Grafts  Pipeline Insight to Register Incremental Dollar Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis

Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline devices in Vascular Grafts pipeline landscape. Heart disease has been the world’s biggest cause of mortality, with this trend forecast to continue into the near future. Common disorders contribute to blood vessel stenosis or occlusion. Surgeries using vascular grafts such as coronary artery bypass grafting and peripheral artery bypass grafting is the recommended treatment for long-term revascularization of occluded vessels. Over the past forty years, significant progress has been made in our perception of successful regeneration of the blood vessels, beginning with the inadequacies of early tissue-engineered vascular grafts engineered using isolated components or molecules, such as collagen gels. In the coming years, all these advancements will eventually lead to growth in the market.

Geography Covered

Global coverage

Vascular Grafts Overview

Vascular Grafts: Understanding

A vascular graft (also called vascular bypass) is a surgical procedure that redirects blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. Vascular grafting is most commonly done to bypass a complete or partial blockage in an artery in order to improve blood flow to the organ or extremity supplied by the diseased artery. Vascular grafts are of different types based on the indication and raw materials used for the graft to suit the host tissue.

Vascular Grafts Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the vascular grafts devices pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Product Raw Material

Vascular Grafts can be divided based on raw materials Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts and Biosynthetic Grafts, which are covered in the report.

Product Indication

Vascular Grafts can be divided based on its application Cardiac Aneurysms, Vascular Occlusion and Kidney Failure, which are covered in the report.

Major Players in Vascular Grafts

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for Vascular Grafts.

NuSpun Vascular Graft: Biosurfaces Inc

NuSpun Vascular Graft is being developed by BioSurfaces which has completed initial preclinical trials. It has following features:

First synthetic, off-the-shelf, acellular graft with early access

Uses science of extracellular scaffold to promote tissue integration, which may improve clinical outcomes

Scalable, rapid, automated manufacturing process

Conducted extensive benchtop testing, initial biocompatibility studies and extended preclinical trials

Superior economics – faster to dialysis, less hospitalizations

RegenaVasc: RegenaGraft

RegenaVasc, developed by RegenaGraft is synthetic vascular repair and replacement for vascular (artery and vein) applications.

Vascular Grafts Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Vascular Grafts: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of vascular grafts ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

February 2021, Luo et al. generated vascular smooth muscle cells from human induced pluripotent stem cells and cultured them on biodegradable polyglycolic acid scaffolds exposed to pulsatile radial stress. When implanted into rats, these TEVGs showed high mechanical strength with no dilation, elongation, or wall thickening. Moreover, the TEVGs associated with limited thrombosis and showed no teratoma formation. Further optimization and engineering to limit immune rejection should provide cells and tissues suitable for treating injury or dysfunction of the cardiovascular system.

In the present study, carboxymethyl chitosan (CMC) and chitosan (CS) were chosen as the anti-thrombotic and anti-bacterial components, respectively; and then an asymmetric vascular graft was fabricated by co-electrospinning. The outer layer of the graft had a certain anti-bacterial effect owing to the addition of chitosan. Besides, the inner layer of the graft could greatly promote the growth of endothelial cells. It is believed that the asymmetric SDVG with anti-thrombotic and anti-bacterial functions could contribute to the future clinical implantation of tissue engineered vascular grafts.

Vascular Grafts: Reimbursement

US

The special control for this device is the FDA guidance document entitled “Guidance Document for Vascular Prostheses 510(k) Submissions” under CFR – Code of Federal Regulations Title 21.

Key Players

RegenaGraft

Humacyte Inc

Innovia LLC

LeMaitre Vascular Inc

Merit Medical Systems Inc

Peca Labs Inc

PQ Bypass Inc

Secant Group LLC

Terumo Aortic Company

Tgen Tech LLC

TTK Healthcare Ltd

VenoStent Inc

VesselTek BioMedical

VESSL Therapeutics Ltd

