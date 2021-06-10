Varicose Vein Treatment Market 2021 Projected to Attain $589.06 Mn at 5.7% CAGR by 2025

“Varicose Vein Treatment Market by Procedure (Injection Sclerotherapy, Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation and Stripping), Product (sclerotherapy injection, Ablation devices and others) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025″. According to the report, the global varicose vein treatment market accounted for $376.64 million in 2017 and is anticipated to garner $589.06 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The growth of the global varicose vein treatment market is driven by the rise in incidences of varicose vein problem, increase in geriatric population, and technological advancements in varicose vein treatment devices. Additionally, growth of awareness in emerging economies would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals and occasional product recall impede market growth.

The key players analyzed in the report include Medtronic, Lumenis, Alma Lasers Ltd., Angiodynamics, Inc., Biolitec AG, BTG PLC, Energist Ltd., Sciton Inc., WONTECH Co., Ltd., and Syneron. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

By procedure, the injection sclerotherapy segment generated almost three-fifths of the global revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, owing to the accurate nature of its result. However, the endovenous ablation segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to its ability to eliminate the collapsed vein through the body’s natural process.

By product, ablation devices segment is poised to encounter the highest growth from 2018 to 2025, a CAGR of 7.3%, as these devices are non-invasive and reduce recovery time. However, the sclerotherapy injection segment is projected to remain the dominant segment through the forecast period and occupy more than half of the global share.

Asia-Pacific to continue dominating the global market

Regionally, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025, on account of rising consumer awareness, increase in geriatric population, and the growing adoption of advanced technology such as laser ablation and radiofrequency ablation.