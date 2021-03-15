Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market – Global Analysis and Growth Forecast 2024 | VynZ Research

The global variable frequency drive (VFD) market is projected to reach USD 28.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the advantages it offers such as, reduce energy consumption and reduce energy costs, increase production through tight process control, extend equipment life, reduce maintenance, and others. Variable frequency drive is a kind of motor controller which drives an electric motor by varying the voltage and frequency supplied to the electric motor. It is also known as adjustable speed drive, variable speed drive, and AC drive.

Insight by Power Range

On the basis of power range, the variable frequency drive market is classified into micro-power drive, low-power drive, medium-power drive, and high-power drive. Among all these, the low-power drive is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to the advantages it offers such as low capital cost, better process control to the industries in which they are used, are among the major factors driving the growth of this category in the market.

Geographic Overview

Globally, Asia-Pacific is the largest variable frequency drive market and expected to register the highest growth in the market, owing to the significantly increasing investment in the renewable energy, positively affecting the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are anticipated to be the largest contributor in the market growth, owing to the massive investment in the manufacturing industries by the government of these countries to support their economic growth.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the variable frequency drive market are ABB Group, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation plc, Crompton Greaves Ltd., Danfoss Group, Schneider Electric SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, and Nidec Corporation.

