Vapor Recovery Units Market: Latest Report With Forecast 2020 – 2027| John Zink Company, LLC, Petrogas Systems.

Vapor recovery units (VRUs) are typically used to recover fuel and gasoline from storage tanks, in order to restrict their escape into the atmosphere. VRUs restrict, store, withdraw, and refine vapor from gas storage tanks. It is both economically and environmentally beneficial to recover vapors. These units find application in upstream and downstream processes in the chemical process industry.

According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), in 2015, around 3.7 Mn barrels of crude oil were yielded in Western Canada per day. Canada-based players such as Gibson Energy Inc., TransCanada Corporation and Enbridge, Inc. are planning to enhance their oil storage capacity over the next few years.

Revenue and cost profit analysis of major player dominating the Vapor Recovery Units market John Zink Company, LLC, Hy-Bon/EDI, Whirlwind Methane Recovery Systems LLC, Petrogas Systems, Accel Compression Inc., PSG Dover, Wintek Corporation, AEREON Inc., and Cimarron Energy Inc…..

Increasing oil storage tanks across the globe is expected to propel growth of the global Vapor recovery units market over the forecast period

The global oil crisis has forced major oil & gas companies to stress on optimizing their storage and distribution competences, to reduce losses. Storage tanks are crucial in addressing the on-time consumer demand coupled with buildup stocks for future requirements. Increasing number of crude oil storage tanks combined with advent of VRUs, it is clearly indicating that crude oil producers are focused on optimizing storage capabilities and distribution channels to deal with rising crude oil price crisis.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

Global upstream based vapor recovery units market was valued at US$ 428.2 Mn in 2018 and is forecasted to reach a value of US$ 540.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2017 and 2027.

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

