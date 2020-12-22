Vanilla Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2026

The global vanilla market is fragmented based on product type and application. The product type includes Madagascar, Mexican, Indian, Indonesian, and others. Madagascar vanilla is the most widely used vanilla type, as it accounts for around 70% of the total vanilla market share. It owes this popularity to its dark, creamy, and rich flavor along with a buttery and sweet aroma. It finds its application in major food products like ice creams, cakes, desserts, and drinks. After Madagascar, the Indonesian vanilla type holds the second position in terms of vanilla production. These beans have a deep and rich vanilla flavor that is appropriate for dark chocolates, cakes, caramels, etc.

By application, the vanilla market includes food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverages segment is likely to hold the largest market share in the future, due to the increasing vanilla demand for different recipes. Additionally, the increasing health problems worldwide and a growing health-conscious population base are driving the pharmaceutical segment.

North America dominates the vanilla market globally. The U.S. contributes 18% of the total vanilla demand globally, which is the highest in the world. The Asia Pacific vanilla market is estimated to witness notable growth over the forecast time period, particularly in India and China.

Some key players operating in the global vanilla market are Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Heilala Vanilla Limited, Archer Daniels Midland, Givaudan, Sensient Flavors, Döhler, Lochhead Manufacturing, International Flavors & Fragrances, McCormick & Company, Symrise, Kerry Group, Firmenich, Organic Spices, E.A. Weber Flavors, and Takasago International.

