Vanadium Redox Battery Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2025 -VRB Energy, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc., Invinity Energy Solutions

The Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key players’ strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which include drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The vanadium redox battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Vanadium Redox Battery Market: VRB Energy, VanadiumCorp Resource Inc., Invinity Energy Solutions, Solibra Energy Storage Technologies GmbH, UniEnergy Technologies, H2 Inc, and Big pawer Electrical Technology Xiangyang Inc. Co. Ltd. among others.

Key Market Trends

Utility Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– With the growing carbon emissions around the world, the deployment of both solar panels and wind turbines are increasing over the years. Both the technology requires energy storage facility to use it during peak hours. Vanadium redox battery is one of the ideal solutions to store the surplus energy generated by both the technologies.

– During 2019, solar and wind energy have an installed capacity of around 586.4 gigawatts (GW) and 622.7GW, respectively. With government initiatives, these capacities are likely to increase during the forecast period.

– On account of its technical advantages over lithium and lead-acid batteries, increasing the installation of solar panels and wind turbines are likely to increase the possibility of vanadium redox battery installation.

– Vanadium redox battery is suitable for grid and off-grid connections. Unlike a lithium-ion battery, it can be discharged completely, the electrolyte can be re-used and doesnt need to be disposed of. Moreover, the electrolyte used in aqueous and inherently safe and non-flammable.

– According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar photovoltaic and wind energy sectors are likely to increase its capacity to more than 970GW and 830GW by 2025, which is expected to expand the vanadium redox battery market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Vanadium Redox Battery market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Vanadium Redox Battery Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

