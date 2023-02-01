‘Vampire Survivors’ Is No Longer The Biggest Game On Steam Deck

‘Vampire Survivors’ continues to be massively common on Steam Deck, nevertheless it’s now not the highest canine. Poncle

Since August, Valve has printed a breakdown of the preferred video games on Steam Deck every month, ranked by whole hours performed. Each single time, Vampire Survivors has topped the chart. Till now.

It’s no massive shock that Vampire Survivors reigned supreme for therefore lengthy. It’s a unbelievable, extremely sticky sport that retains gamers coming again for run after run. It’s an ideal Steam Deck sport. Nonetheless, the truth that Vampire Survivors hit iPhone and Android in December seemingly led some gamers to hop in on their telephones slightly than on Steam Deck.

The brand new champ isn’t precisely stunning both. It’s one of many largest and most critically acclaimed video games of 2022: Elden Ring. It’s nonetheless sort of wild to me {that a} sport as monumental and intense as Elden Ring runs nicely sufficient on a handheld. Evidently, many Steam Deck customers are plowing a bunch of hours into it.

The identical could be mentioned for the sport that’s in third place for January behind Vampire Survivors, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Stardew Valley and Hades, two video games that aren’t fairly as energy hungry as Elden Ring or The Witcher 3, spherical out the highest 5 — maybe helped by the truth that you may in all probability play them for longer on a single cost.

Steam has shared the listing of the highest 20 Steam Deck video games for January, which embody indies like Valheim and The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, in addition to different massive hitters similar to Cyberpunk 2077 and God of Warfare.

Likelihood is that if a sport’s on this listing, it in all probability runs fairly nicely on Steam Deck. So, in the event you’re searching for one thing new to play in your Deck otherwise you simply received one, this listing seems to be like a fairly good place to begin.

