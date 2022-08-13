Vampire Esports crowned champion of PMWI 2022 Main Event

Thai group Vampire Esports lifted the crown of the PMWI 2022 Most important Occasion after a number of unimaginable performances all through the mega occasion. With a complete of 220 gathered 220 factors in 18 matches, they may take residence $500K in prize cash.

The host nation group, Falcons Esports, earned the second spot with 197 factors, whereas Stalwart Esports claimed the third place with 180 factors. Nigma Galaxy and DAMWON Gaming completed in fourth and fifth place respectively. India’s Group SouL secured eleventh place with 102 factors after successful the ultimate match of the day. Apparently, Motion from STE (Stalwart Esports) was named the MVP of the Most important Occasion with a complete of 37 kills.

PMWI 2022 Most important Occasion total standings

The highest 5 groups have certified for the PMWI Afterparty Showdown (Picture by way of PUBG Cellular)

Match 1 – Erangel

Digital Gaming Squad claimed their first victory with 5 eliminations after successful a nail-biting combat in opposition to DAMWON Gaming. Stalwart Esports carried out properly and got here in at second place with 14 finishes. With their constant performances, they retained the pole place (156 factors) within the total standings. DAMWON Gaming and Vivo Keyd collected 15 and 14 factors respectively, whereas Group SouL scored solely 4 factors within the first match.

Match 2 – Miramar

Group Back2Back lastly gained some momentum within the second match on the Miramar map and claimed a 13-kill Rooster Dinner, shifting them as much as sixteenth place within the total standings. Vampire Esports, who had faltered yesterday, made a formidable comeback, securing second place. Desk toppers Stalwart Esports scored solely three factors, whereas group SouL had been eradicated earlier by TJB in the course of the drop conflict.

Group SouL has completed at eleventh place (Picture by way of PUBG Cellular)

Match 3 – Sanhok

With an admirable 10 eliminations, Vampire Esports received their second Rooster Dinner and jumped to second place within the total rankings. Digital Gaming and İstanbul Wildcats gathered 20 and 12 factors, respectively. Attributable to an surprising zone shift, a number of groups had been eradicated outdoors the circle. Match 3 noticed Group SouL accumulating a complete of seven factors.

Match 4 – Erangel

The fourth match featured thrilling fights between Vampire, Falcons, and Back2Back within the closing circle. Vampire managed to clinch a back-to-back Rooster Dinner in dominating style with 13 frags, whereas Falcons claimed the second place with seven eliminations. Stalwart Esports displayed a poor efficiency, which brought about a hunch within the total standings, whereas Group SouL picked up solely two factors.

52 Esports positioned 18th place (Picture by way of PUBG Cellular)

Match 5 – Miramar

As soon as once more, Falcons impressed viewers with their spectacular efficiency, claiming victory with 12 kills. İstanbul Wildcats, alternatively, maintained their constant efficiency and obtained 22 factors. DAMWON Gaming and Stalwart scored 13 and 12 factors respectively, whereas SouL managed to obtain solely seven factors.

After Match 5, Vampire Esports held the pole place with 198 factors, whereas Falcons had been solely two factors behind them in second place. Stalwart was in third place with 178 factors.

Match 6 – Erangel

Group SouL clinched their first Rooster Dinner with 12 eliminations within the final match of the PMWI 2022 Most important Occasion, whereas Back2Back and Vampire Esports managed to seize second and third place within the match.