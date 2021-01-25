Value and Supply Side Analysis of Key Players of Global Medical Imaging Displays Market | The Contec Group, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC, EIZO Corporation, etc.
Radiologists, information technology specialists, and medical physicists use a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) for medical images. They transfer, process, store, and display medical images. The electronic information technologies allow the circulation of acquired medical images. This is done to present medical images on a display and interpreted by the radiologist.
Improved accuracy and efficiency in diagnosis is the major driving factor for the global medical imaging displays market growth. According to a data published by World Bank Organization in 2019, general radiography continues to account for between 40% and 45% of diagnostic imaging examinations performed globally. However, ignorance for medical imaging diagnosis is anticipated to hamper the global medical imaging displays market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, several medical imaging tools such as CT, PET, and SPECT, and hybrid medical devices such as PET/CT or PET/MRI are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the global medical imaging displays market over the forecast period.
Key players in the global medical imaging displays market includes:
- General Electric Company
- Canon Medical Systems Corporation
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG
- Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
- PHC Holdings Corporation
- Barco NV
- The Contec Group
- NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC
- EIZO Corporation
