Valter Hugo Mãe: “I miss coffee, we’re all outside and screaming”

He ruined his liver with kilos of cheese and got depressed with “The Crown”. The author responded to the investigation of NiT.

Valter Hugo Mãe, closed at home in his usual caxinas, spent the last year of the pandemic with his mother, with whom he lives. It was a difficult year, but “productive,” he admits.

The 49-year-old writer is the first to face the NiT investigation into detention after we returned to pick up our homes, like in March. It is true that not everyone participates in their day to write a novel, but in the remaining hours Valter Hugo Mãe does what we all do.

He admits he’s not a fan of series – not least because they create an unhealthy addiction in him – and worries about his health: the extra pounds accumulated during childbirth and the passion for cheese, that made his liver sick.

And while reading, the pandemic changed his mind, forcing him to leave his favorite author’s books on the shelf.

1. Who is detention with?

I hand over the custody with my mother in her house and am therefore the clerk for the entire service.

2. What TV series are you watching right now?

I saw “Hollywood” on Netflix and it ended very badly. The end sucked. I was convinced that they gave me a true picture of the Hollywood conspiracy and how they distort the ending. I found bullshit. It has seven episodes, but only six are worth watching.

3. Recommend a book that we should never read during the pandemic.

Kafka has been my favorite author since I was a boy. Right now, reading Kafka is not very edifying to the mind because the fear it creates about a pandemic is a recipe for suicide.

4. Did you use this time to see a classic film?

I’ve seen Bergman things. For years I have convinced myself that I am my favorite director. I checked it and it’s like my blood flow needs different directors today. Bergman is as beautiful as death, he has a dead, perfected beauty that is perfect but useless.

5. What is the most repeated garment these days?

I’m with this cardigan. I even tried to bring a blazer, but then I couldn’t take it off. It is my comfort coat to be at home. I am with him every day.

6. Can you tell us the reason for your biggest family discussion at this stage?

I had an argument with my mom because she turned on the hot water and the water heater wasn’t working. I asked her to hang up because there was a sound like it was going to explode, but she thought she really needed the water and didn’t hang up. It was very serious.

7. What food would you never want to see again after this delivery?

Unfortunately, I’ll never want to see the cheese in front of me again because I had a bad liver attack and it seems like I popped it. One reason is that it’s a cheese alarm and I ate too much in the first half of my life.

8. Have you done any kind of physical exercise?

I strongly advise you to do so. I’ve done almost nothing. I was thinner, now I’m fatter I blame myself. I hope I have a more muscular brain.

9. Which part of the city do you miss the most?

I really miss going to the cafe, being everywhere and screaming, being deeply rude to others. I think the rise of populism is only because we cannot organize to debate and fight about it. We are atomized.

10. Tell us about the moment when boredom made you do the unthinkable.

One of the most heartbreaking moments was finishing “The Crown” which I saw in a week. It is so addicting that I ended up feeling deeply depressed for two or three days without knowing what to do with my life. I realized that in order to surrender to a series like there was nothing else in the world to do, I had to control that drive.