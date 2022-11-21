Valorant community reacts to VCT Game Changers’ competitive ruling

The current matchup between Cloud9 White and Shopify Rebel GC within the Valorant Recreation Changers Championship on November 19, 2022, took an sudden flip when the latter’s coach Rob “Robwiz” Kennedy made an offensive gesture on stage in direction of Cloud9’s gamers proper after the workforce’s win of 2-1.

Within the Decrease Bracket Spherical 3 of 4, the match was the perfect of three, the place Cloud9 White may solely win one recreation of Fracture, whereas Shopify Rebel crushed it by securring two video games of Haven and Icebox. Following this, an incident occurred the place Rob Kennedy waved an offensive gesture to the opposing workforce.

Valorant group reacts to VCT Recreation Changers aggressive ruling

In line with the VCT’s aggressive ruling, Rob Kennedy breached rule 7.1.2 of the World Competitors Coverage, in accordance with which coaches should observe the very best requirements of non-public integrity and good sportsmanship always.

It additionally says that habits that disrespects and insults the gamers of the opposing workforce is a violation of the requirements anticipated of coaches taking part within the VCT Recreation Changers.

VCT al.so issued a wonderful and penalty to Rob Kennedy, the place he can be suspended from the following match in Valorant Recreation Changers Championship, scheduled for November 20, 2022. Rob additionally bought a warning that any subsequent violations of this coverage will end in elevated penalties sooner or later

The Valorant group confirmed combined reactions on social media concerning the occasion. Some supported Rob Kennedy and had been sad about the truth that his ban would have an effect on the upcoming Semi Finals of the workforce, saying that this isn’t the primary time somebody has made a foul gesture.

In the meantime, others criticized him saying that being a coach, it’s not proper for him to deliver his feelings over the desk and that he ought to have had higher management over his aggression.

Adam “ec1s” Eccles, HEET Gaming’s IGL identified that if so, skilled gamers Derke and Boaster, who play for Fnatic, will even be benched:

@ec1s_ We’ve to get to grand finals first @ec1s_ We’ve to get to grand finals first 😂

One other Twitter person retweeted Derke’s “Unbelievable F 4” tweet and mentioned:

Tenz who can also be knowledgeable participant who performs for Sentinels tweeted a “??” and was subsequently trolled by different customers:

One other person talked about that if folks need Esports to develop, “trash speaking and stuff” like this needs to be regular.

@ValorantEsports In order for you esports to develop and grow to be like conventional sports activities, particularly the ladies’s scene, trash speaking and stuff like the center finger needs to be regular. You guys are too delicate. That is nothing in comparison with what professional athletes say and do in a aggressive atmosphere. @ValorantEsports In order for you esports to develop and grow to be like conventional sports activities, particularly the ladies’s scene, trash speaking and stuff like the center finger needs to be regular. You guys are too delicate. That is nothing in comparison with what professional athletes say and do in a aggressive atmosphere.

@ValorantEsports I wager folks engaged on these aggressive ruling by no means watch actual sports activities of their life. A High quality? Positive, however banned from subsequent match and a ultimate match? You already know who needs to be banned, guildx after they instructed to not use a bug however nonetheless makes use of it anyway. How is that not a ban? @ValorantEsports I wager folks engaged on these aggressive ruling by no means watch actual sports activities of their life. A High quality? Positive, however banned from subsequent match and a ultimate match? You already know who needs to be banned, guildx after they instructed to not use a bug however nonetheless makes use of it anyway. How is that not a ban?

Most customers supported Rob, saying {that a} wonderful would have been sufficient and a suspension proper earlier than the finals was not vital from the event’s facet.

@ValorantEsports This ruling could be wonderful if it wasn’t a grandfinals match for these ladies. A wonderful could be sufficient punishment for this case, such a disgrace actually. @ValorantEsports This ruling could be wonderful if it wasn’t a grandfinals match for these ladies. A wonderful could be sufficient punishment for this case, such a disgrace actually.

Even within the midst of all this, Shopify Rebel gained their match and went dashing into the Grand Finals of the Valorant Recreation Changers Championship, and are set to lock horns with G2 Gozen for the title.



