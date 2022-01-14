Valkyrie will have new “strange and erotic” powers

After discovering the new Valkyrie costume in Thor’s next opus, entitled Love and Thunder, we now know, thanks to its performer Tessa Thompson, that his character in the film will have new powers. For the actress, these are forces that remain loyal to the comics, which she describes as “weird” and “quite erotic”.

New costume and new powers for Valkyrie

In fact, Tessa Thompson will be wearing her Valkyrie costume again in Thor: Love and Thunder after playing it in Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. She will be back to side with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, who will join the cast to play Gorr the Slayer of the Gods.

In the MCU films so far, Valkyrie has been shown how she rides his Pegasus and demonstrates skill in combat paired with superhuman strength. But those are very few powers compared to what she has in the Marvel Comics. The good news is that Thor 4 should show us more. As the actress recently announced in an interview, without explaining exactly what kinds of powers she possesses and will be shown to us, Thompson admits that her skills will be “weird” and “quite erotic” in this new episode:

She has some strange skills to be honest. She can sense when someone is near death and she takes them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. She can bring people back to life. But when it brings people back to life, sometimes it ends up in their bodies. It’s a strange thing. it can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman powers.

So Tessa Thompson is referring to the “deadly glow” that only she can see when someone is threatened with death. A peculiarity that most Asgardians and people cannot perceive.

Hence, it’s good news to know that Valkyrie will have these powers that are loyal to those in the comics. This will show us that the character is much more than an Asgard warrior goddess riding a winged mount.

As a reminder, Thor: Love and Thunder is in post-production and the film is slated to hit theaters on July 13, 2022.