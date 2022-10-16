Valkyrae tweets message in support of Amouranth as people start victim-blaming on social media
Rachell “Valkyrae” tore into sufferer blamers who’ve been flooding social media with feedback that attempted to refute Amouranth’s allegations towards her husband from the latter’s stream from final evening.
For many who are unaware, Amouranth revealed in her newest stream that she was married and that her partner was abusive. As her clips began doing the rounds on the web, a piece of Twitter began to argue with the streamer, and the 100 Thieves co-owner was having none of it. In a latest tweet, she mentioned:
“It’s disgusting seeing the web proceed to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse.”
“She’s so courageous”: Valkyrae’s put up about Amouranth garners assist from fellow streaming personalities
The collection of allegations made by the 28-year-old streaming persona on her most up-to-date stream all level to the truth that she is trapped in an abusive marriage the place her partner makes use of poisonous techniques to get what he desires. The actual fact that she needed to conceal her personal relationship standing was already an enormous crimson flag.
In response to Amouranth, her husband made her act as if she was single on-line and compelled her to make hot-tub streams for monetary acquire. He was additionally not above threatening to homicide her pets to make her do what he needed.
What’s extra, the streamer additionally revealed that each one financial accounts linked to her content material creation are managed by her partner and that he had threatened to destroy all of her cash and cryptocurrency until he was allowed to maintain a majority of it.
Valkyrae was not the primary main streamer to touch upon the truth that sure individuals on the web had been downplaying the abuse Amouranth had acquired in her marriage. Pokimane took to Twitter not way back to ask in regards to the streamer’s well being however needed to delete the put up due to individuals who had been primarily pinning the blame on Amouranth for staying in an abusive relationship.
Many felt that the argument that the streamer was at fault, as identified by Valkyrae in her tweet. She additionally famous that having joint accounts and residing collectively makes the state of affairs infinitely extra advanced than what sure individuals would possibly wish to imagine.
Pokimane additionally replied in an affirmative tone to Valkyrae’s tweet, and so did quite a lot of different Twitch streamers. This consists of kaceytron, who added that Amouranth was exceptionally courageous for revealing the state of affairs she was in.
Veteran YouTuber Jacksepticeye additionally made a put up commending the streamer for popping out together with her story. He additionally talked about the “gross” on-line reactions to it.
Immortals’ content material creator Aria Saki additionally made a put up lambasting people who derided the streamer for opening up in regards to the abuse on-line. Calling on them to have empathy, she implored individuals to not remark so rashly about individuals’s lives with out understanding how a lot it’d have an effect on them.
Twitter reactions to Valkyrae’s put up
As one of the vital standard YouTuber streamers, the 100 Thieves co-owner has fairly some attain on social media. And her stance on victim-blaming was broadly accepted by most individuals on social media.
Listed here are a number of the constructive reactions that tackle the plight of being in an abusive relationship and all the opposite issues that include it.
Amouranth’s present situation is unknown as of but, and followers on the lookout for updates on the state of affairs want to attend for additional info to be revealed.