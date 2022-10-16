Valkyrae tweets message in support of Amouranth as people start victim-blaming on social media

Rachell “Valkyrae” tore into sufferer blamers who’ve been flooding social media with feedback that attempted to refute Amouranth’s allegations towards her husband from the latter’s stream from final evening.

For many who are unaware, Amouranth revealed in her newest stream that she was married and that her partner was abusive. As her clips began doing the rounds on the web, a piece of Twitter began to argue with the streamer, and the 100 Thieves co-owner was having none of it. In a latest tweet, she mentioned:

“It’s disgusting seeing the web proceed to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse.”

It’s disgusting seeing the web proceed to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse. What Amouranth has been trapped in may be very actual.. particularly having joint accounts, married, coping with threats, and so forth. I hope she will get the liberty and aid any human in abuse deserves. It’s disgusting seeing the web proceed to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse. What Amouranth has been trapped in may be very actual.. particularly having joint accounts, married, coping with threats, and so forth. I hope she will get the liberty and aid any human in abuse deserves.

“She’s so courageous”: Valkyrae’s put up about Amouranth garners assist from fellow streaming personalities

The collection of allegations made by the 28-year-old streaming persona on her most up-to-date stream all level to the truth that she is trapped in an abusive marriage the place her partner makes use of poisonous techniques to get what he desires. The actual fact that she needed to conceal her personal relationship standing was already an enormous crimson flag.

In response to Amouranth, her husband made her act as if she was single on-line and compelled her to make hot-tub streams for monetary acquire. He was additionally not above threatening to homicide her pets to make her do what he needed.

What’s extra, the streamer additionally revealed that each one financial accounts linked to her content material creation are managed by her partner and that he had threatened to destroy all of her cash and cryptocurrency until he was allowed to maintain a majority of it.

Reminder that for each Amouranth state of affairs there are in some way individuals like Keemstar, who downplay an abusive state of affairs and in some way attempt to put it again on the sufferer… fkin weirdo Reminder that for every Amouranth situation there are somehow people like Keemstar, who downplay an abusive situation and somehow try and put it back on the victim… fkin weirdo https://t.co/517wQ0W7Wx

Valkyrae was not the primary main streamer to touch upon the truth that sure individuals on the web had been downplaying the abuse Amouranth had acquired in her marriage. Pokimane took to Twitter not way back to ask in regards to the streamer’s well being however needed to delete the put up due to individuals who had been primarily pinning the blame on Amouranth for staying in an abusive relationship.

Many felt that the argument that the streamer was at fault, as identified by Valkyrae in her tweet. She additionally famous that having joint accounts and residing collectively makes the state of affairs infinitely extra advanced than what sure individuals would possibly wish to imagine.

Pokimane additionally replied in an affirmative tone to Valkyrae’s tweet, and so did quite a lot of different Twitch streamers. This consists of kaceytron, who added that Amouranth was exceptionally courageous for revealing the state of affairs she was in.

@Valkyrae @AriaSaki She’s so courageous for publicly exposing him like she has too. The quantity of power it takes to show your abuser if you’ve been gaslighted for years into imagine you don’t produce other choices. @Valkyrae @AriaSaki She’s so courageous for publicly exposing him like she has too. The quantity of power it takes to show your abuser if you’ve been gaslighted for years into imagine you don’t produce other choices.

Veteran YouTuber Jacksepticeye additionally made a put up commending the streamer for popping out together with her story. He additionally talked about the “gross” on-line reactions to it.

Amouranth is an absolute champion for with the ability to put up with a lot abuse from individuals on-line and in her private life as nicely. The psychological fortitude wanted is unbelievable.

Numerous actually gross reactions to it on-line too. Not that tough to be an honest human being. Amouranth is an absolute champion for with the ability to put up with a lot abuse from individuals on-line and in her private life as nicely. The psychological fortitude wanted is unbelievable. Numerous actually gross reactions to it on-line too. Not that tough to be an honest human being.

Immortals’ content material creator Aria Saki additionally made a put up lambasting people who derided the streamer for opening up in regards to the abuse on-line. Calling on them to have empathy, she implored individuals to not remark so rashly about individuals’s lives with out understanding how a lot it’d have an effect on them.

See also Destiny 2 Wish Ender is dealing increased damage with Titan Exotic Have empathy or thoughts your personal enterprise. Commenting (negatively) on the lives of others with out realizing the load of our phrases simply ain’t it. I refuse to be okay with “it comes with fame/being on the web/oversharing” anymore. Have empathy or thoughts your personal enterprise. Commenting (negatively) on the lives of others with out realizing the load of our phrases simply ain’t it. I refuse to be okay with “it comes with fame/being on the web/oversharing” anymore.

Twitter reactions to Valkyrae’s put up

As one of the vital standard YouTuber streamers, the 100 Thieves co-owner has fairly some attain on social media. And her stance on victim-blaming was broadly accepted by most individuals on social media.

Listed here are a number of the constructive reactions that tackle the plight of being in an abusive relationship and all the opposite issues that include it.

@kaceytron @Valkyrae @AriaSaki The individuals commenting on all of the tweets saying “she ought to simply go away” and “how did she marry this man” do not perceive what it is wish to be abused, not solely romantically however financially. They usually additionally do not perceive the way it can really feel to be so well-known, continuously surrounded by (1 @kaceytron @Valkyrae @AriaSaki The individuals commenting on all of the tweets saying “she ought to simply go away” and “how did she marry this man” do not perceive what it is wish to be abused, not solely romantically however financially. They usually additionally do not perceive the way it can really feel to be so well-known, continuously surrounded by (1

@Valkyrae I hope she’s protected and I hope the individuals downplaying it rot in a ditch. @Valkyrae I hope she’s protected and I hope the individuals downplaying it rot in a ditch.

@JennaLynnMeowri @Valkyrae thats in a method how the net world dehumanizes tragedy..its not as attainable to emphatize with it as could be if one thing occurred in your metropolis as an illustration and also you knew the particular person..as a result of there’s an excessive amount of of it on-line.. solely sure ammount of tragedy an individual can take day by day @JennaLynnMeowri @Valkyrae thats in a method how the net world dehumanizes tragedy..its not as attainable to emphatize with it as could be if one thing occurred in your metropolis as an illustration and also you knew the particular person..as a result of there’s an excessive amount of of it on-line.. solely sure ammount of tragedy an individual can take day by day

@Valkyrae To not point out how unhappy it’s that a few of these persons are STREAMERS making horrible jokes about her abuse for some views & impression. It is disgusting… @Valkyrae To not point out how unhappy it’s that a few of these persons are STREAMERS making horrible jokes about her abuse for some views & impression. It is disgusting…

@Valkyrae one thing individuals do not appear to know is that it is rarely so simple as “simply go away him lol”. they change into so intertwined together with your life and even your protected areas that it typically looks like there is not a method out. i’ve even seen some “decide higher guys” 1/2 @Valkyrae one thing individuals do not appear to know is that it is rarely so simple as “simply go away him lol”. they change into so intertwined together with your life and even your protected areas that it typically looks like there is not a method out. i’ve even seen some “decide higher guys” 1/2

@Valkyrae however loads of persons are variety and candy at first and switch into one thing else. it is by no means that straightforward, i hope she will get out and is protected quickly. @Valkyrae however loads of persons are variety and candy at first and switch into one thing else. it is by no means that straightforward, i hope she will get out and is protected quickly.

@Valkyrae we actually greater than ever want to face by her and all the women in the neighborhood @Valkyrae we actually greater than ever want to face by her and all the women in the neighborhood ❤️

@Valkyrae It blows my thoughts the shortage of empathy to somebody CLEARLY the sufferer of long run abuse. @Valkyrae It blows my thoughts the shortage of empathy to somebody CLEARLY the sufferer of long run abuse.

Amouranth’s present situation is unknown as of but, and followers on the lookout for updates on the state of affairs want to attend for additional info to be revealed.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



