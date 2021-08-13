“Valéria”: The Spanish series is back on Netflix with new love adventures

Will Valeria stay with Adri or Victor? And what happens to your book contract? There are eight episodes to watch.

In September 2018, Netflix opened its European production center in Spain. Almost a year earlier, in December 2017, a phenomenon had started that was perhaps decisive for the decision to establish these institutions and teams in this country.

At Christmas 2017, “La Casa de Papel” hit the streaming platform and organically became one of the greatest global phenomena of all time on Netflix, reaching the top of most viewed content in several key markets, particularly Southern Europe and America. Appreciation of the Spanish language and the Spanish professionals.

This was followed by series such as “Elite”, “Fariña” or “Toy Boy” – in addition to other existing projects that were included in the catalog of the streaming service, such as “Vis a Vis” and “El Tiempo Entre Costuras”. Álex Pina himself, creator of “La Casa de Papel” and one of the main people in charge of “Vis a Vis”, signed an agreement with the American company to produce more content – and they came in the form of “White Lines” and “Heaven Rojo “.

There was another relevant Spanish production that debuted on Netflix last year. We speak of “Valéria”, which was described as a kind of Spanish “Sex and the City”. It’s from Plano a Plano, the same company that made Toy Boy. Like the legendary HBO production that debuted in 1998, this series is about four girlfriends and their love (and sexual) adventures in their hometown. In this case Madrid. There are several scenes with intimate moments in the narrative, such as in “Toy Boy”.

“Valéria” is based on the books by Elisabet Benavent, an author who has “O Sex and the City” as one of her greatest inspirations. The protagonist Carrie Bradshaw wrote a column about relationships. In this case, the main character who gives the series the title is a novelist.

Valéria is played by Diana Gómez, an actress who plays Tatiana (Berlín’s mysterious wife) in the flashbacks of “La Casa de Papel”. She is a writer in crisis, both in relation to her work – the books she writes – and in relation to her husband.

What saves her from leading a miserable life are her best friends Carmen, Lola and Nerea, who support her and listen to their stories and share new adventures at the same time. Lola has an affair with a married man and divides her time between fun moments and the care and support she has to give to her disabled brother.

Carmen, on the other hand, is in love with a work colleague and has great doubts about the “couple world” in which they live. Nerea is homosexual and is afraid of losing her job and being thrown out of the house if she reveals her orientation in public.

The second season with eight new episodes starts this Friday, August 13th, on the streaming platform. The plot will continue to focus on the love triangle between Valéria and her husband Adri (who is less and less supportive of her dream of becoming a writer); and Victor, her handsome new boyfriend, who understands her passion for writing and leaves her to be desired.

At the end of the first season, Valeria finally receives an agreement to publish her erotic novel, which was heavily influenced by her feelings for Victor. But the publisher suddenly suggested to publish the book under the name of another, already known author, because it would be more successful.

So the narrative left us with two questions: will Valeria stay with Adri or Victor? And will Valeria accept the publisher’s money in exchange for her anonymity or will she preserve her dignity, preserve her story, fight for her dreams and try to find another publisher that would like to publish it?

There are more loose ends in the plot. Will Lola continue to get involved with her married lover Sergio? Will Carmen and Borja be able to hold on if he changes jobs? And will Nerea’s relationship with her friends stay solid as she explores her gay identity? You really have to watch the new episodes to find the answers.

