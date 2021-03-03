Vagus Nerve Stimulator Market In-deep Analysis And Experts Review Report 2021- Parasym Ltd., BioControl Medical, ElectroCore Inc., LivaNova PLC

The Latest Industry Research Report On “Vagus Nerve Stimulator – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” provides in-depth analysis of the market state and also the competitive landscape globally.

The Global Vagus Nerve Stimulator market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2017 are profiled in this report.

Key Companies:

tVNS Technologies, Parasym Ltd., BioControl Medical, ElectroCore Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA., EnteroMedics Inc.

Methodology

LivaNova with its five VNS products is one of the market leaders in the arena. In March 2020, it was reported that its product Symmetry received a CE Mark approval for the treatment of difficult-to-treat epilepsy patients. Thereby, estimating that LivaNova will still remain as one of the market leaders in future and has major market share in VNS market arena.

The market of VNS devices is witnessing technological advancements with the introduction of new innovative products in the market. Various market players have come up with newer non-invasive devices that replace the need for implantable VNS devices. The gammaCore device by electroCore Inc. is an FDA approved, hand held VNS device for treatment of pain associated with headaches and migraine in adults, which can be used in home settings. Recently in July 2020, the gammaCore Sapphire CV received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for emergency use in to treat adult patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow, and for whom approved drug therapies are not tolerated or provide insufficient symptom relief.

