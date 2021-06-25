Vaginitis Therapeutics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Solutions & Opportunities – Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

A New market study, titled Vaginitis Therapeutics market provides thorough overview of the market. Vaginitis Therapeutics market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis. A professional survey report including top most global players analysis with CAGR during Forecasts year 2027 and Vaginitis Therapeutics market up and down. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a local development status, comprising market size. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Vaginitis Therapeutics market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

Global vaginitis therapeutics market is expected to grow at a growing CAGR of 8.9 %in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Lupin

Pfizer Inc

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Bausch Health

DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC

Hennepin Life Sciences, LLC

Starpharma Holdings Limited

PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH

TenNor Therapeutics Ltd

Enzo Biochem Inc

Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Perrigo Company plc

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Types

Bacterial Vaginosis

Trichomoniasis

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis

Others

By Drug Class

Anti-fungal Miconazole Clotrimazole Terconazole Others

Anti-bacterial Clindamycin Ceftriaxone Erythromycin Others

Hormone

Others

By Medication Type

Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Prescription (Rx)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By End Users

Hospitals

Specialized Gynecology Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Central & Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, Turkey, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of Vaginitis Therapeutics, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Vaginitis Therapeutics Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The Vaginitis Therapeutics Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of Vaginitis Therapeutics.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11, Vaginitis Therapeutics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Vaginitis Therapeutics sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

Key Developments in the Market:

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC entered into an agreement with Hammock Pharmaceuticals, Inc., TriLogic Pharma LLC and MilanaPharm. Under the terms of the agreement, DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC acquired the global rights to MP-101 for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV), as well as the rights to utilize the underlying proprietary hydrogel drug delivery technology for any vaginal or urological application in humans. The acquisition of MP-101 broaden company’s woman healthcare portfolio and advances the treatment options for patient suffering from this condition

In September 2017, Symbiomix Therapeutics a subsidiary of Lupin received approval from the FDA for Solosec (secnidazole), 5-nitroimidazole antibiotic, available in 2g oral granules for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis (BV) in adult women.

Competitive Landscape and Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global vaginitis therapeutics market are Lupin, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bausch Health, DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, INC, Hennepin Life Sciences, LLC, Starpharma Holdings Limited, PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, TenNor Therapeutics Ltd, Enzo Biochem Inc, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Perrigo Company plc and others

