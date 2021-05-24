Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Growing Massively by 2021-2030 Major Players Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corp., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the vacuum skin packaging market in its published report, which include global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020-2025. In terms of growth, the global vacuum skin packaging market is projected to witness growth of 6.1% by the end of 2025, owing to the increasing scope of vacuum skin packaging for fresh meat and case ready packaging market. About this, TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the vacuum skin packaging market report.

Vacuum skin packaging encloses the food product like a second skin, which enhances the product’s visual appeal and extends its shelf life as it prevents oxygen flow inside the package, which results in reduced degradation rate. Vacuum skin packaging is well suited for high quality and case ready products. In addition to optimal presentation, vacuum skin packaging also holds the product in place, which minimizes the chances of leakage. Furthermore, vacuum skin packaging is a freezer-ready package, which makes it suitable for retail and eCommerce distribution. The availability of packages of assorted sizes and portions makes vacuum skin packaging an apt choice for retailers of fresh produces and meat products.

Increasing Demand for Extended Shelf Life of Packaged Meat to Drive Vacuum Skin Packaging Market

Over the years, an increasing number of people have shown preference for packaged meat. Americans have emerged as the highest spenders on meat products. Some of the key factors considered by shoppers in the region before buying packaged meat are convenience, variety, and transparency. The clear and transparent films impart an attractive and crisp visual appeal to the product. This, coupled with extended shelf-life of food increases the preference for vacuum skin packaging and improves the integrity of the pack itself.

Vacuum skin packaging scores more than modified atmosphere packaging in extending the shelf life of beef. A significant amount of packed products, such as confectionary, meat, and other dairy products, is wasted across the world if not consumed within a month of packaging leading to monetary loss. As a result, retailers and vendors prefer packaging solutions that promise extended shelf life. This also enables vendors to increase the transit distance of packaged products, thereby enhancing their export capabilities and increase global operations. Therefore, vacuum skin packaging is fast emerging as one of the most prominent food packaging techniques.

Vacuum Skin Packaging to Gain Momentum Due to Consumer Convenience Trend in Meat Packaging

The convenience is of utmost importance in meat packaging, be it retailers or consumers. This emphasizes on the importance of vacuum skin packaging, which is expected to represent most of the meat packaging industry growth over the next few years. Leveraging the range and versatility of vacuum skin packaging can improve the marketability of meats and poultry. Consumer inclination toward case-ready packaging is increasing. This is anticipated to initiate a chain reaction leading to supplier-side demand for case-ready packaging. Exporters of packaged meat are expected to keep an eye on modern packaging technologies such as vacuum skin packaging to boost trade capabilities in keeping with the rising demand for packaged meat across the world.

Printability on Vacuum Skin Packaging to Enhance Branding Opportunities

Leading food companies are opting for value-added packaging to elevate their brand value and lure end consumers. With added convenience features such as durability and high barrier properties, vacuum skin packaging offers several benefits to companies. Printing on the vacuum skin packages can be used as an effective marketing tool by brand owners to differentiate their products from that of their competitors. It also improves aesthetics of the product, provides necessary information about the food item, and captures customer’s attention toward the product. For instance, MultiFresh™ Pack by MULTIVAC is characterized by the presentation of quality and freshness, and it is attractively designed by coloring, metallization, printing, embossing or labelling, which provides all the necessary information to customers, along with extending the shelf life of the food product.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market: Competition Landscape

The global vacuum skin packaging market is highly fragmented in nature wherein a large portion of market share is held by domestic players. Some of the key players operating in the global vacuum skin packaging market are Amcor Limited, Sealed Air Corp., Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastic Group, Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Winpak Ltd., Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, MULTIVAC and Quinn Packaging Ltd.

The tier structure is formulated on the basis of segmental revenue and market share of the company. As per tier structure, Sealed Air Corp., Amcor Limited, and MULTIVAC are the tier 1 players in the vacuum skin packaging market. These players are focusing on widening their product portfolio for multiple end uses to gain a competitive edge in the market. Tier 2 players include LINPAC Packaging Limited, Bemis Company, and Berry Plastic Group, Inc.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segmentation

Global Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by Product Type

VSP Films Films Bags Pouches

Trays & Films

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by Material Type

PE HDPE LDPE LLDPE

PVC

PP

EVAC

EVOH

PA

PET

PS

Others

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by Barrier Type

Low Barrier

Medium Barrier

High Barrier

Ultra High Barrier

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by Layer Type

Film Monolayer 3 Layer 5 Layer 7 Layer

Trays (Monolayer)

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by End Use

Meat

Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

Others

Vacuum Skin Packaging Market by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

