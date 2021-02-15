Vacuum Pumps Market to Register Exponential Growth During 2021 – 2026 | Key Players –Gardner Denver Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve)

The Global Vacuum Pumps Market Report 2021 – 2026 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Vacuum Pumps market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global vacuum pumps market was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2020, and it is projected to be worth USD 3.649 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.89%, during the period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Vacuum Pumps Market: Gardner Denver Inc., Atlas Copco Group, Sihi Group B.V (Flowserve), Busch Pumps and Systems, Pfeiffer Vacuum Gmbh, Ulvac Technologies, Graham Corporation, Tuthill Corporation, Becker Pumps Corporation, Ebara Corporation, Dekker Vacuum Technologies Inc., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

– In Feb 2020 – Atlas Copco acquired Dekker Vacuum Technologies, Inc., a US supplier of vacuum equipment and service solutions aimed at industrial applications.

This acquisition is expected to complement the existing portfolio of the former, in the liquid ring pump market and ensures a strong reputation serving diverse industrial markets in North America.

Market Overview:

Traditionally, vacuum pumps were used in applications, such as refrigerators, CRTs, evacuation of lamps, and food packaging. However, the increasing demands in industries, such as chemical processing, medical, electronics, and power generation, are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

– The substantial demand from these end-user verticals is a result of the operations involved that are extremely susceptible to corrosion, due to constant exposure to several harsh environments. This is emphasizing the need for vacuum pumps to comply with various industry regulations.

– Vacuum pumps also play a significant role in the production process of semiconductor equipment. The overall demand for the semiconductor IC market is being driven by smartphones and other applications across consumer electronics, automotive applications, etc. These are driven by technology transitions, such as wireless technologies (5G) and artificial intelligence. Also, the trend of increasing Internet of Things (IoT) devices is expected to prompt the semiconductor industry to invest in this equipment.

– However, according to World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the worldwide sales of semiconductors witnessed a decline of 12.1% in 2019 compared to 2018, to reach USD 412.1 billion. A confluence of factors, such as cyclicality in product pricing and ongoing global trade unrest, has resulted in the decline of worldwide sales of semiconductors in 2019. However, the scenario has quickly turned with the global market rebounding to an extent during the second half of 2019.

– The increasing popularity of MEMS technology in the vacuum pumps industry is expected to drive the market further. MEMS technology has a wide range of applications spread across numerous market verticals, specifically consumer electronics like tablets, smartphones, and video game systems.

– Hydropower constitutes 21% of the worlds electricity generating capacity. According to the center for climate and energy solutions, the theoretical potential of global hydropower is 2,800 GW, about four times greater than the amount utilized today. This leads to the widespread adoption of Liquid ring pumps in the hydropower generation industry because of its reliability, durability, and efficiency while also being used for heavy-duty applications.

– Furthermore, increasing urbanization in regions, like Asia and Latin America, is resulting in denser populations, leading to the need for clean drinking water, safe waste disposal, and food and packaging delivery innovation. According to the World Economic Forum, the worlds urban population has risen almost six-fold, from 751 million in 1950 to 4.2 billion in 2018. A high population base within a city would require new pumping solutions. Thus, rapid urbanization is creating many opportunities for vacuum pump manufacturers to develop solutions.

– However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted engineering companies as projects are being delayed or canceled. Moreover, the global supply chain is badly disrupted, which has affected the supply and demand for vacuum pumps, which is likely to hinder the market growth.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Vacuum Pumps market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America to Account for a Major Share

– Increasing investments in end-user industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, and power generation, as a result of increased natural gas production, are positively impacting the vacuum pump market in North America. The United States and Canada have abundant oil reserves and are trying to utilize their oil sands resources.

– Energy production in the US continues to expand rapidly. For instance, ExxonMobil, one of the leading oil producers in the country, announced its plans to increase the production activity in the Permian Basin of West Texas by producing more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil- equivalent by as early as 2024.

– The US is home to iconic hydropower projects. Grand Coulee Dam built across the Columbia River in Washington is one of the best hydropower projects and generates about two-thirds of the state’s electricity requirement. In April 2019, the US Department of Energy (DOE) announced the funding of up to USD 26.1 million to advance the marine and hydrokinetics (MHK) industry and increase hydropower’s ability to serve a flexible grid resource, as a part of innovation drive for industry-led technology solutions.

– The country has the largest installed nuclear power capacity. Approximately 20% of US electricity is produced at 99 nuclear reactors spread across 31 states. It is estimated that by 2021, new nuclear reactors are expected to be developed, paving the way for increased installations of vacuum pumps.

– Furthermore, higher production of coal per employee hour could lead to the higher usage of vacuum pumps to compensate for the increase in production hours. Moreover, increased sales could lead to higher investments by mining companies on vacuum pumps, as are extensively used in mining plants.

This Vacuum Pumps Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2026

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

