Vacuum Interrupter Market 2021 Status and Business Outlook – Eaton Corporation PLC, Meidensha Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Vacuum Interrupter Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Vacuum Interrupter Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The vacuum interrupter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.3% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Vacuum Interrupter Market are Eaton Corporation PLC, Meidensha Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, ABB, Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electric Device Co.,Ltd., Toshiba Corp, SHAANXI JOYELECTRIC INTERNATIONAL CO.,LTD, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd and others.

Key Market Trends

Circuit Breaker Segment to Dominate the Market

– Vacuum circuit breakers are superior to conventional circuit breakers as they are suitable for both, indoor and outdoor applications along with eco-friendly, reliable, compact, and long-span instruments. They require less power than conventional circuit breakers, they have a lower risk of hazards, explosion, and are suitable for buildings with lesser space. Thus, the market is expected to have the largest share over the forecast period.

– The vacuum circuit breaker is recognized as the most reliable current interruption technology for medium voltage switchgear. It requires minimum maintenance compared to other circuit breaker technologies which tend to boost the market demand over the forecast period.

– Vacuum circuit breakers are a cost-effective and reliable solution for smart control of power and load supply in the distribution systems. They require minimum power for control and operations. The major factors that drive the market for vacuum circuit breakers are increasing demand for power, increasing technical demand from the distribution sector, ageing of conventional oil and air circuit breakers, and rising demand for smart grids, transmission and distribution infrastructure.

– Since there are losses while transmission of power from one region to another due to technical faults, the generated electricity is not able to meet the demand and there is always a shortage of power supply. This leads to rising demand for reliable technical demand from the distribution sector. Growing industrialization and urbanization from the developing countries has expanded the growth for the transmission and distribution infrastructure which leads to the growth for vacuum circuit breaker market.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.