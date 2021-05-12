Vaccine Storage Equipment Market: Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2021 to 2027

Vaccine Storage Equipment market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.



Global vaccine storage market is projected to grow at 4.5% CAGR due to rising government support for research and development activities and clinical trials, coupled with increase in vaccination programs

Increasing research on immunizing agents is one amongst the most important driving factor which is expected to boost the sales of vaccine storage equipment over the forecast period. for example, National Institute of Health (NIH) U.S. primarily based medical research centre was invested 1.5 billion for vaccine research in 2015 and is predicted to achieve 1.6 billion by 2017. However, the factors like strict rules and convenience of refurbished product will hinder the expansion of the market in coming years.

The countries, that have sunny climate, use solar power vaccine refrigerators. The vastly competitive vaccine refrigerator market has been observant large and whooping investment in development and research from government as well as private corporations in recent times.

The global vaccine storage market is segmented on the basis of product, type, end user and region. Based on the product, the market is classified as refrigerators, freezer and other equipment. On the basis of type, the global vaccine storage market is divided into four categories such as retailers, distributors, clearing and forwarding agents and others., North America dominates the global vaccine storage market. Increase in the research on vaccines and increasing awareness about the vaccination programs among people, presence of large number of key players in the regions also the factor which fuels the vaccine storage market in this region. Increase in communicable diseases is also the one of the factor for raising the global market in this region. Apart from this region, other regions which takes part in this market includes Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of the Report:, Driving factors in the global vaccine storage market are increasing demand for vaccines, blood transfusions, custom-made medicines and cellular therapies.

North America dominates the global vaccine refrigerators and freezers market., Major key players in the global vaccine storage market includes Thermo Fischer Scientific (U.S.), PANASONIC HEALTHCARE CO.,LTD (Japan), American Biotech Supply (U.S.), Arctiko A/S (Denmark), Eppendorf AG (Germany), EVERmed Srl (Italy), Haier AE (Japan), Helmer Scientific (U.S.), Philipp Kirsch GmbH (Germany).

Global Vaccine Storage Equipment Market, By Product , Refrigerator, Freezer, Other Equipment

By Type, Refrigerated Storage, Refrigerated Transport

By End User , Retailers, Distributors, Clearing and Forwarding Agents, Others

By Region, North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia, Rest of the World

