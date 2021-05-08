Vaccine: Merkel and EU against patent release | Free press

Porto (dpa) – The European Union does not see the US initiative to release corona vaccine patents as a “miracle solution” for poorer countries. Rather, it is campaigning for the rapid removal of export restrictions that prevent the export of such preparations.

This was said by President Charles Michel of the EU Council on Saturday at the EU summit in Porto, Portugal. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also spoke out clearly against weakening patent protection after the summit. “I have made it clear again that I do not believe that patent release is the solution to make vaccine available to more people,” she said in Berlin on Saturday. “I believe we need the creativity and innovative strength of companies.”

This includes patent protection. “For me, questioning patent protection is not the way that leads us, so to speak, to more vaccines and better vaccines,” Merkel said.

For days now, a political debate has been raging about the relaxation of intellectual property rights, which poorer countries have long been calling for and which US President Joe Biden surprisingly supported this week. Pope Francis also spoke out in favor of the suspension of vaccine patents. Unlike many industrialized countries such as the US or Germany, very few people in poorer countries are vaccinated against Covid-19. When the patents are released, other manufacturers can also produce without a licensing fee. The pharmaceutical companies that own the rights are opposed to this.

The Mainz manufacturer Biontech confirmed this on Saturday, but offered price advantages for poor countries. Low- or lower-middle-income countries would be provided “at a non-profit price,” a spokeswoman assured. Patents are “not the limiting factor for the production or supply of our vaccine”. Production is complex. If the requirements are not met, quality, safety and effectiveness can be compromised. Biontech, together with the American company Pfizer, sells one of the most important vaccines.

The 27 EU states had discussed Biden’s advance on Friday evening. According to its own statements, the EU is currently the only democratic region to export corona vaccines on a large scale. More than 200 million cans were exported from the EU – about the same number delivered within the Union. However, the US keeps the vaccine it produces in the first place: in late April, Biden confirmed that initially every American should have access.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the problem was not a lack of patents, but production and export barriers. Patent rights should only be suspended if they restrict supplies to the poorest countries.

The focus of the EU summit, in which Merkel participated via video, was actually on strengthening social rights and a commitment to a fair turnout with good jobs after the Corona crisis. To this end, the EU states signed a solemn declaration of commitment with trade unions and employers’ associations on Friday.

In it, those involved commit to specific goals to noticeably improve the social situation in 2030. Employment rates will increase, more workers will need to be trained and poverty reduced. On Saturday, the heads of state or government also supported these goals in principle in their own “Porto Declaration”.

In the afternoon, heads of state or government joined forces with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video summit. It was agreed to resume negotiations on a trade and investment agreement. In addition, the EU pledged to join forces with India in the fight against Covid-19. “We are supplying equipment to the Indian population and are working to increase vaccine production,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

The corona situation in India is dramatic. On Saturday, authorities reported more than 4,000 corona deaths within 24 hours for the first time and again more than 400,000 new infections.

In Porto, the focus was again on EU relations with Russia. According to his own statements, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis urged the other EU countries to consider “the expulsion of at least one Russian diplomat”. According to Czech intelligence investigations, Russian agents were alleged to have been involved in the 2014 explosion of an ammunition dump that killed two people in Vrbetice, Czech Republic. Moscow denies this. The Czech Republic and Russia have already separated dozens of diplomats.