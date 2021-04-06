Vaccine Market to Witness Considerable Growth in 2020 and 2021 due to the growing demand of COVID-19 vaccine

Evolve Business Intelligence has published a new market research report on “The global Vaccine market was valued at $ 34.83 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the Vaccine market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the Vaccine market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on Vaccine market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in the Vaccine market

Analyst View

According to Nisha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “The Covid19 outbreak has negatively impacted the growth of various markets including aviation, automobile, and others. However, the vaccine market is the most opportunistic market during this pandemic situation. The solution to this crisis is to develop a vaccine that can stop this severe outbreak. The various pharmaceutical companies, research, and development associations and institutions are working on developing a vaccine to cure the disease.”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major Vaccine players holding high market share include GSK, Merck & Co, Sanofi, and Pfizer. These players New product development and partnership & collaboration as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

The global Vaccine market is segmented based on Indication, Type, and Technology. On the basis of Indication, the Pneumococcal Disease segment accounts for the highest share in 2019 and it is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. On the basis of Type, the multivalent segment accounts for the largest market share in 2019 with a market value of $ 19,918.3 in 2019. Based on technology, Conjugate Vaccines accounts for the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 20 key players in the Vaccine market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

BAVARIAN NORDIC

SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD.

PANACEA BIOTEC

DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

BHARAT BIOTECH

ASTELLAS PHARMA INC

MERCK & CO., INC.

SANOFI PASTEUR

ASTRAZENECA

SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA PVT. LTD.

VALNEVA

PFIZER

MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA

EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC.

SEQIRUS (CSL LTD)

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

HUALAN BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING INC

GRIFOLS

BIOLOGICAL E. LIMITED

MEDICAGO

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the Vaccine market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the Vaccine market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the Vaccine industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and their contribution to the overall Vaccine market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the Vaccine market

To profile key players in the Vaccine market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global Vaccine market

