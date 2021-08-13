Vaccine Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. A vaccine stands for a biological component that stimulates antibody production against harmful pathogens in the body. It is typically produced by using disease-causing agents and chemical drugs acting as antigens for preventing diseases. Vaccines are mainly available as inactivated, conjugate, live attenuated, recombinant, and toxoid vaccines. They protect the body against a wide range of various life-threatening diseases, including polio, measles, diphtheria, meningitis, tetanus, etc. As a result, vaccines find widespread applications in several immunization procedures across numerous healthcare facilities and for research purposes in academic and clinical laboratories.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vaccine Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of several infectious diseases is one of the primary factors driving the market for vaccines. Moreover, the growing consumer awareness towards effective immunization for eradicating various infections is further augmenting the product demand. Additionally, the introduction of vaccination programs by government bodies across numerous endemic regions is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several global organizations, such as the WHO, UNICEF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, etc., are launching adequate vaccination facilities across the developing and under-developed countries. Apart from this, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, since early 2020, has led to the development of novel vaccines to combat the risk of coronavirus infection. This is expected to further catalyze the growth of the global vaccine market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Bavarian Nordic A/S

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Novavax Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Paediatric

Adult

Breakup by Indication:

Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT) Tuberculosis Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib) Typhoid Others

Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Rubella Polio Rabies Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

