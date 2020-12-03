Vaccine Market (2020 – 2027) Size, Share, Technology COVID-19 Analysis, Business Analysis, Industry Growth Reports, Key Players – Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis

The vaccine market size accounted for $32.46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

High prevalence of diseases worldwide, surge in government focus towards immunization programs, and the emergence of technologically advanced vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccines market. Additionally, the prospect of high growth in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities for emerging market players. However, high duration for vaccine production and high cost associated with it impede market growth.

Rise in immunization programs worldwide is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the vaccine market. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of vaccines and increase in adoption of vaccination across the globe fuel the growth of the vaccine market.