Vaccine Market (2020 – 2027) Size, Share, Technology COVID-19 Analysis, Business Analysis, Industry Growth Reports, Key Players – Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZenecea plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi Aventis
The vaccine market size accounted for $32.46 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $54.15 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.
High prevalence of diseases worldwide, surge in government focus towards immunization programs, and the emergence of technologically advanced vaccines drive the growth of the global vaccines market. Additionally, the prospect of high growth in emerging economies provides lucrative opportunities for emerging market players. However, high duration for vaccine production and high cost associated with it impede market growth.
Rise in immunization programs worldwide is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the vaccine market. In addition, factors such as surge in awareness related to the use of vaccines and increase in adoption of vaccination across the globe fuel the growth of the vaccine market.
Most of the markets are dropping down, owing to the outbreak, including the vaccine market. The global vaccine market is negatively impacted by the pandemic as most countries adopted lockdown to combat the pandemic. In addition, most of the leading companies across the globe have slow down the manufacturing of other vaccines. Furthermore, the individual contributions companies are collaborating to accelerate the development, manufacture, and delivery of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments for COVID-19.
Key Findings Of The Study
- The study provides an in-depth analysis, current trends, and future estimations of the global vaccine market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the vaccine market growth is provided.
- It provides an extensive analysis of key segments to understand the type of products and indications used globally.
- Extensive analyses of key segments of the industry help understand the types of products and technologies used across various geographies.
Asia-Pacific has witnessed highest growth rate for vaccines, and is expected to continue this trend. This is attributed to increase in sizeable population, rise in incidence of HIV cancer cases, healthcare infrastructural development, and huge market potential, owing to the new arrival of preventive, therapeutic, and adult vaccines by key players focusing on the emerging markets.
Key players operating in the vaccines market have adopted product launch as their key developmental strategy, and focus on launching innovative products to cater to the consumer requirements and strengthen their market share. The major companies profiled in the report include Astellas Pharma Inc., Astrazeneca Plc. (Medimmune, LLC.), CSL Limited, Emergent Biosolutions, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
