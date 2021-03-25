Vaccine delivery to poor countries delayed by blockade | Free press

Geneva / New Delhi / Addis Ababa (dpa) – There have been significant delays in the global delivery of corona vaccines due to export restrictions in India.

United Nations solidarity vaccination program Covax expects deliveries scheduled for March and April to not arrive as expected, a spokeswoman for Gavi vaccination initiative in Geneva said. The African health authority Africa CDC expressed concern that this could seriously affect the fight against the coronavirus in Africa.

India is one of Covax’s main suppliers. The country is widely known as the world’s pharmacy, producing more than half of the world’s vaccines. Covax planned to deliver a total of 237 million vaccine doses from early March to May – more than 100 million of which were manufactured by the Serum Institute in India.

Now, the delivery of up to 90 million doses, which Covax should receive in March and April, would be delayed, Covax said. So far, 28 million have arrived. In addition, Covax has delivered more than half of the 1.2 million doses of the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine. In total, the first deliveries were made to more than 50 countries. Gavi representatives negotiated with India for the fastest possible delivery of the contractually promised cans. The Serum Institute received financial support to expand vaccine production, Gavi emphasized. Astrazenaca vaccine doses produced elsewhere can also only be delivered in April rather than March, Gavi said.

The background to this is that India itself claims the production of the vaccine. “Delays in issuing export licenses for vaccine doses manufactured by the Serum Institute are due to increased demand for Covid-19 vaccine in India,” said Gavi.

According to experts, India, a country with 1.3 billion inhabitants, is currently heading for a new corona wave. A few weeks ago, fewer than 10,000 corona infections were recorded per day, most recently more than 50,000. In addition, there is fear of a new Corona variant in India. Analyzes from the state of Maharashtra found two mutations in many samples that are associated with a greater risk of infection and allow the virus to bypass the human immune response. According to the information, these mutations do not correspond to the virus variants known so far.

The head of the pan-African health authority Africa CDC, John Nkengasong, said it is very problematic for Africa if the administration of vaccine doses is delayed. “It looks like we are approaching a third wave. Without rapid access to vaccines, we will continue to face challenges, people will be killed and economies will continue to struggle. “The delays could seriously damage the fight against the coronavirus in Africa. He felt helpless, Nkengasong said, warning,” There is no reason to go to war over vaccines.

Nkengasong also responded to developments in Europe. The European Commission had tightened an export control on Wednesday 1 February. Producers who do not comply with the EU treaties can be banned from exporting.

Many developing countries, including some African countries, have limited or no access to vaccines and are therefore dependent on supplies from Covax. According to the New Delhi government, nearly 18 million vaccine doses from India have been delivered to Covax so far. An additional 40 million cans were sold or given away abroad at discounted prices outside the program. 50 million doses of vaccine have been administered in India itself.