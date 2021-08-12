Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vaccine contract manufacturing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Vaccine contract manufacturing refers to the process of outsourcing large-scale production of vaccines to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Pre-formulation work, method development, formulation development, pre-clinical activities, stability studies, registration batches, and commercial manufacturing are some of the services rendered by the organizations. Currently, reduced development costs and complex production protocols are escalating the demand for vaccine contract manufacturing activities.
The global market is primarily driven by the elevating consumer awareness towards vaccines to provide protection from severe illnesses and infectious diseases. Additionally, the increasing need for improving human and veterinary health, along with escalating demand for immunization programs and inoculations is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the lack of skilled labor and equipment for vaccine production in low-resource nations is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements, like the advent of expression systems, such as the EB66 and GPEx, and cell culture media platforms, are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases has encouraged the vaccine developers to sign outsourcing agreements with CMOs to ramp up the overall production, which will create a positive outlook for market growth in the coming years.
Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
- Albany Molecular Research Inc
- Catalent Inc
- Cobra Biologics Limited (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.)
- Cytovance Biologics Inc. (Hepalink USA Inc.)
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- ICON plc
- IDT Biologika GmbH
- Lonza Group AG
- Merck KGaA
- Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
- PRA Health Sciences Inc.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global vaccine contract manufacturing market on the basis of vaccine type, workflow, application and region.
Breakup by Vaccine Type:
- Attenuated
- Inactivated
- Subunit-based
- Toxoid-based
- DNA-based
Breakup by Workflow:
- Downstream
- Upstream
Breakup by Application:
- Human Use
- Veterinary
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
