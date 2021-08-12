Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vaccine contract manufacturing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Report Sample:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market/requestsample

Vaccine contract manufacturing refers to the process of outsourcing large-scale production of vaccines to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). Pre-formulation work, method development, formulation development, pre-clinical activities, stability studies, registration batches, and commercial manufacturing are some of the services rendered by the organizations. Currently, reduced development costs and complex production protocols are escalating the demand for vaccine contract manufacturing activities.

The global market is primarily driven by the elevating consumer awareness towards vaccines to provide protection from severe illnesses and infectious diseases. Additionally, the increasing need for improving human and veterinary health, along with escalating demand for immunization programs and inoculations is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the lack of skilled labor and equipment for vaccine production in low-resource nations is contributing to the market growth. Additionally, several technological advancements, like the advent of expression systems, such as the EB66 and GPEx, and cell culture media platforms, are further augmenting the market growth. Besides this, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases has encouraged the vaccine developers to sign outsourcing agreements with CMOs to ramp up the overall production, which will create a positive outlook for market growth in the coming years.

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global vaccine contract manufacturing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Albany Molecular Research Inc

Catalent Inc

Cobra Biologics Limited (Charles River Laboratories International Inc.)

Cytovance Biologics Inc. (Hepalink USA Inc.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

ICON plc

IDT Biologika GmbH

Lonza Group AG

Merck KGaA

Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

PRA Health Sciences Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global vaccine contract manufacturing market on the basis of vaccine type, workflow, application and region.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Attenuated

Inactivated

Subunit-based

Toxoid-based

DNA-based

Breakup by Workflow:

Downstream

Upstream

Breakup by Application:

Human Use

Veterinary

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-contract-manufacturing-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

H1N1 Vaccines Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/h1n1-vaccines-market

Healthcare IT Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-it-market

Healthcare Staffing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-staffing-market

eHealth Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ehealth-market

GCC Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-implantable-medical-devices-market

India Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-implantable-medical-devices-market

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-implantable-medical-devices-market

Bone Densitometer Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-densitometer-market

Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market

Stem Cell Banking Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/stem-cell-banking-market

Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/endoscopy-devices-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800