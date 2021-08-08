“Vaccine connoisseurs” in Brazil: the hunt for the vaccine | free press

Rio de Janeiro (dpa) – The term “gourmet” is currently not associated with French cheese in Brazil, but with German-American vaccine.

“Sommeliers de Vacina” (vaccine sommeliers), most likely translated as “vaccine gourmets”, are those who want to choose which vaccine against the coronavirus to get.

The Biontech/Pfizer vaccine is the most popular. And the Brazilian “vaccine connoisseurs” are willing to do a lot for their favorites. For example, they are chasing the vaccine through metropolitan cities like Rio de Janeiro.

Via Telegram to the desired vaccine

They use Telegram groups like “Vacina Rio”, Facebook groups like “EU TOMEI A VACINA DA PFIZER!!!” and websites such as “Onde Tem Vacina”.

In these groups, thousands of Brazilians exchange information about which vaccine is available on which day in which vaccination center. Members search the messages early in the morning and send information about the length of the lines, the “brand” of the vaccine, and give each other support and advice – “Come here, even if you are far away!”. The information will be updated during the day.

The most common recommendation is to check vaccination centers at specific times for the arrival of new doses. When the news spread that a Biontech/Pfizer delivery had arrived, the group went crazy. In a short time there will be 5000 reports of where these vaccine doses could have ended up. A dozen members eventually organize to go to Campo Grande in the west of Rio.

The “vaccine experts” try to avoid vaccines like Astrazeneca and Coronavac. These are the two vaccines most represented in Brazil’s national vaccination plan. The government has signed an agreement with pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca, which tested its vaccine in Latin America’s largest country last June; meanwhile, the research facility “Fundação Oswaldo Cruz” in Rio produces the vaccine itself. The state of São Paulo cooperates with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac, the “Instituto Butantan” produces Coronavac.

Experience with health crises

Brazil has experience with health crises. In 2019, 80 million people were vaccinated against the flu virus in three months. However, the authorities did not expect “vaccination gourmets” in the corona pandemic.

Maria da Silva is happy to provide information about the tips and tricks of the «vaccination experts». “Why should I take Coronavac if I can get Pfizer?” she says. However, the woman does not want to be called by her real name. Members of the Telegram group defend the free choice of vaccines and point to democracy.

Authorities and experts recommend using the available vaccine to speed up the vaccination campaign and boost the population’s immunity. “To be a vaccine connoisseur means someone still hasn’t understood it,” says infectious disease specialist Luana Araújo. “He should find out what numbers we have, get back in line and get vaccinated.”

17 percent fully vaccinated

According to official information, more than 20 million people in Brazil – a country of 210 million inhabitants and 24 times the size of Germany – have been infected with the coronavirus, almost 563,000 patients have died in connection with Covid-19 – there are only more deaths in the US At the height of a spiraling coronavirus pandemic, the health system collapsed and mass graves were excavated in March and April.

Since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign in January, nearly 142 million doses have now been administered. About 40 percent of adult Brazilians have received their first dose and about 17 percent have been fully vaccinated.

Fear of delaying vaccination coverage

Due to the lack of vaccination doses, the vaccination campaign has to be suspended again and again. Then if people want to choose the vaccine and focus on one manufacturer, vaccination coverage will be further slowed down, so the fear. And that at a time when the trend in multiple states, despite the Delta variant, is shifting towards opening steps such as football games with an audience and parties with several hundred guests.

More and more cities and municipalities are now trying to stop the “Sommeliers de Vacina”, Sao Paulo, even by law. You put the “vaccination experts” at the end of the vaccination calendar. This calendar works in Rio as follows: Depending on the age, there is a day when it is someone’s turn. You can choose the place of vaccination yourself, which only requires an identification number.

Of course people try to outsmart the authorities. Usually, upon arrival at a vaccination station and before registration, they will find out which vaccine will be administered there. The “vaccine connoisseurs” who receive their favorite vaccine also report this to Telegram: “Thanks again to the group that has helped me a lot today. Protection, health and peace to all.”