Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market 2021-28 impressive gains with Cryoport, DHL Express, GAC, Lynden International Logistics, PAREXEL, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics

The cold chain requires three major pieces of infrastructure: planes, trucks and cold storage warehouses. How the infrastructure is connected and utilized depends on the vaccine production locations and the points of demand.

For instance, the newly developed vaccines to treat covid-19 developed by Pfizer and Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson will require cold-chain infrastructure. The Pfizer vaccine’s temperature range can only be maintained with an ultracold freezer or dry ice. Moderna’s vaccine must be kept frozen, but standard freezer temperatures suffice. AstraZeneca’s can be stored in a standard refrigerator.

Approximately 25% of shipped vaccines are compromised due to poor temperature management, according to a 2019 report from the International Air Transport Association. The report estimates that temperature-related pharmaceutical damage costs the healthcare industry in excess of $34 billion each year.

Indian Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market booming at +17% with Rs 1.7 Trn in the year 2021.

Key Players:

Cryoport, DHL Express, GAC, Lynden International Logistics, PAREXEL, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics, and others.

The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market by Services

Storage

Packaging

Transportation

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market by Packaging Methods

Dry Ice

Liquid Nitrogen

Gel Packs

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

Ground

Air

Water

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market by Holding Temperature Range

Vaccines Requiring Refrigerated Temperature

Vaccines Requiring Frozen Temperature

Vaccines Requiring Cryogenic Temperature

Global Vaccine Cold Chain Logistics Market by Container

Active Containers

Passive Containers

