Vaccinations: the approach of the federal states leads to discussions | Free press

Ulm / Berlin (dpa) – The procedure of the federal states with the corona vaccinations is causing discussions. According to the chairman of the Permanent Vaccination Commission Thomas Mertens, the federal states ignore the federal vaccination regulation on their own initiative.

The virologist from Ulm told the German news agency: “De facto, the priorities in the countries have been violated for a long time.” Many have already been vaccinated who, according to the scientific criteria of prioritization, have not yet had their turn – such as educators, teachers or police officers. Relaxation of prioritization should not result in the weakest and most likely to adversely affect severe Covid-19 courses.

From April, GPs in Germany will start nationally with corona vaccinations. The federal and state ministers agreed on Monday in the conference of the ministers of health. According to the National Association of Legal Physicians in Health Insurance (KBV), 75,000 general practitioners and specialists are available for vaccination in Germany. With sufficient vaccination, according to model calculations by the KBV, complete vaccination protection for the entire population may be achieved on 1 August. According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 2.5 million people in Germany were fully vaccinated on Sunday. That is three percent of the population. 5.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Virologist Mertens expects that the vaccination sequence will be further weakened with the start of vaccination by GPs. These would “potentially make it difficult to prioritize”. But he trusts that GPs will follow the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) for their patients as much as possible. About the sometimes vocal criticism of the slow progress of the corona vaccinations, Mertens said that he could understand both sides. The countries should tackle the shortage of vaccines, while at the same time many people, according to the prioritization, have not yet been able to get vaccinated. “The prioritization was and is not the real problem, but the lack of vaccine,” says Mertens. The lack of options for implementing the vaccination sequence is also a problem.

Meanwhile, Hamburg’s mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) warned of the risk of another lockdown. “I definitely see the risk of another lockdown, which is why I have argued for more restraint with the openings,” Tschentscher told the editorial staff in Germany. “We are already in a third wave, which is determined by the new virus variants. It is now important that it does not get too violent and that we bridge the time until the vaccinations are sufficiently advanced. It is clear: “We are still in a critical pandemic. Many doctors and virologists are concerned that we are going too far with the opening strategy we have decided.”

Although the number of infections is increasing in many regions, further corona rules were eased cautiously and step by step in most states on Monday. At the same time, the free corona rapid tests were launched. That did not go smoothly everywhere on the first day, partly due to the lack of availability.

The Deputy Head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurers (KBV), Stephan Hofmeister, accused Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) of causing test chaos. Although rapid tests are now increasingly used, “unfortunately in an absolutely short term, even formally retroactive, which has led to chaos from the start,” Hofmeister told the editorial network Germany (RND / Tuesday). The new Federal Department of Health ordinance, which regulates the basics of testing, was only received by statutory health insurers on Monday. “No wonder the resident colleagues are feeling overwhelmed.”