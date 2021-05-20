Vaccinations in Bavaria fall – practices are exceeded | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – From today, general practitioners and specialists are allowed to vaccinate against the coronavirus, regardless of the order of vaccination.

This has been possible in Baden-Württemberg since Monday. Hessen wants to open vaccination registrations for everyone from June. Brandenburg has fully approved priority group 3. In Berlin, the practices maintain the prioritization, but they are allowed to deviate if they cannot use their vaccination doses for priority groups.

In many medical practices there is now a rush of people wanting to get vaccinated. Medical President Klaus Reinhardt criticized the advance of some states. “And so many house colleagues are literally taken by surprise. If not everyone who wants to vaccinate gets immediate action, this naturally leads to frustration, which unfortunately is also dumped among the training staff ”, Reinhardt criticized in the” Rheinische Post “(Thursday). “It doesn’t work that way. It’s stressful and greatly impedes the operation of the practice,” added the president of the German Medical Association. Reinhardt described the fact that Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has halted the vaccination sequence nationwide. announced before June 7 as well and precisely when sufficient vaccines were available.

Medical representatives from several federal states called for those who wanted to be vaccinated to be restrained. “I understand that many now want to be vaccinated quickly, especially in the run-up to the holidays. But I appeal to people to stand still and not call the practices and flood them with vaccination requests, ”said Markus Beier, president of the Bavarian Association of General Practitioners, the“ Welt ”(Thursday). There are not enough appointments and too little vaccine, which is not expected to change until mid-June. Beier also warned that capacities would be blocked for people who do not come to the practices because of Corona. “We see the first bottlenecks.”

Hans-Michael Mühlenfeld, president of the general practitioners association in Bremen, sees it in the same way. He said to the “Welt”: “We are inundated, everyone wants to be on a vaccination list, I understand that. But we are at the point where we run the risk of no longer being able to guarantee standard care. Things that are part of our basic supply, such as blood sugar or blood pressure readings, are already lagging behind. “

Armin Beck, the president of the Hesse GP’s Association, told the newspaper that the vaccinations run parallel to normal operations. For many colleagues, what is now feasible has been exceeded. Many doctors considered stopping the vaccination.

If the company doctors start the vaccination campaign from June 7, there may be some relief for the practices. “We have activated approximately 10,000 active occupational physicians and additional retirees. Set up in this way, we can vaccinate about five million vaccine doses per week ”, Wolfgang Panter, president of the Association of German Occupational and Occupational Physicians, announced in“ Welt ”.

However, company doctors have to hurry with their assignments. As the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” reported to the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday), orders must be received by Friday afternoon if company doctors want to be there as soon as the campaign starts. The amount is also limited to 804 doses per physician in the first week of vaccination. Spahn told the FAZ, “We will soon be entering a phase where we will have to convince those for whom the road to the doctor or vaccination center is too far. That is why we will involve the company doctors from 7 June. “

According to the Robert Koch Institute, more than 38 percent of the population has received at least one vaccination against the corona virus. Almost 12 percent already have full vaccination protection.