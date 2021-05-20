Vaccination via farms is getting closer | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the fight against the coronavirus, vaccinations for employees are getting closer directly through their companies.

For the planned start from June 7, occupational physicians must order a vaccine from the pharmacy by next Friday – initially limited to a maximum of 804 doses of the Biontech / Pfizer preparation in the first week. This comes from information from the employers’ associations. Vaccination offers via company doctors must also be possible for frontier and seasonal workers. In total, more than ten million German citizens have now been fully vaccinated with the necessary second dose.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” about the involvement of doctors in the company: “The more doctors vaccinate, the faster the vaccination campaign runs.” In addition, there will soon be a phase in which people must be convinced that the road to the doctor or the vaccination center is too far. “Opportunity makes vaccination,” said Spahn, referring to the companies. The “Rheinische Post” also reported on the order rules at the outset.

“All company employees” should be entitled to corona vaccination from company doctors. According to the draft new amendment to the vaccination regulation, which is available to the German news agency, this should apply regardless of place of residence or habitual residence – including frontier and seasonal workers.

Therefore, even if the vaccinations take place in companies, in liability issues they should not be considered company-caused, but are part of the state vaccination campaign. It is also stated that the vaccinations are voluntary and that there is only a “compliance relationship” between the occupational physician and the beneficiary. A requirement for occupational physicians should be that they connect to the central system for reporting vaccination data.

The amended vaccination regulation, which is still under government vote, will enter into force on June 7. It also implements the decision of the federal and state governments that from then on the still-valid prioritization with a fixed order of vaccinations by age, diseases and occupation will no longer apply. The regulation also stipulates that in addition to company doctors, private doctors must also vaccinate regularly.

“With the use of vaccination in the companies, people are no longer coming to the vaccine, but the vaccine is coming to the people,” said General Director of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations (BDA), Steffen Kampeter. “We would have been happy if we could have used our infrastructure sooner, given the millions of vaccine doses that are still being dumped,” he argued – but it was very positive that the time had come. “Our willingness is great.”

The entry of occupational physicians can also relieve GPs – doctor representatives recently reported that there was a rush in many practices. Some federal states are lifting or weakening the vaccination schedule by June 7. In Bavaria, general practitioners and specialists are allowed to vaccinate independently from Thursday. This has been possible in Baden-Württemberg since Monday. Hessen wants to open vaccination registrations for everyone from June. Brandenburg has fully approved priority group 3. In Berlin, practices maintain priority, but may deviate if they cannot use vaccine doses for prioritized groups.

Many GPs would be literally inundated, said medical president Klaus Reinhardt of the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday). “If not everyone who wants to get vaccinated gets involved, it naturally leads to frustration, which unfortunately is also dumped among the training staff.” This is an enormous burden and hinders the operation of the practice. Experts therefore called for restraint, warning that capacities would be blocked for people who would not come because of Corona.

From the point of view of the Mayor of Berlin, Michael Müller (SPD), the planned lifting of vaccination priorities is a “logical step”. The prioritization has helped many elderly, pre-sick and professional groups, the chairman of the prime minister’s conference said on ZDF on Thursday. In view of the increasing vaccine deliveries in June, it is now good to give everyone a chance that goes beyond setting priorities.

Almost half of the daily vaccinations are currently second vaccinations. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Thursday (as of 4:45 PM) 1,059,061 people were immunized on Wednesday, 508,685 of them received their second dose. This means that 38.8 percent (32.3 million) of Germans have been vaccinated at least once and 12.5 percent (10.4 million) have been fully vaccinated.