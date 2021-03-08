Vaccination progress in the US – more social contacts possible | Free press

After a gloomy Corona year, some hope is gradually growing in the US. The highest health authority now considers more social contacts allowed. Is the worst over?

Washington (dpa) – Given the great progress that has been made in corona vaccinations, some more social contacts should be possible in the US.

According to new recommendations from the CDC’s health authority, fully vaccinated people can now congregate again in closed rooms in small private groups without a mask and without a minimum distance. In the same way, they can meet unvaccinated people – provided they do not belong to a risk group, for example because of their age or previous illness.

In public, however, strict requirements must also be observed in the US. Experts do not see the all-clear for a long time. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky stressed that outside of enclosed spaces, it is still strongly recommended that everyone – vaccinated and unvaccinated – wear a mask, keep their distance, and avoid large crowds. Travel that is not absolutely necessary should also be avoided.

In the United States, so far about 59 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine, and about 31 million have already received two doses, according to the agency. The United States has about 330 million inhabitants. Three vaccines are available there so far. Moderna and Pfizer / Biontech vaccines are each administered in two doses. One syringe is sufficient for the Johnson & Johnson substance. Humans are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the last required vaccination.

Andy Slavitt, senior White House corona advisor, said an average of 2.2 million doses have been administered recently. On Saturday it was even 2.9 million – the highest daily value to date. Walensky said the new recommendations are an “important first step.” The recommendations should be gradually adapted with the vaccination program. The situation is still “very serious”. Given the advancements in vaccinations, the country is starting to get over the mountain.

In absolute terms, the United States is the country hardest hit by the pandemic. Since it began a year ago, more than half a million people have died with or died from the virus, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. To date, more than 29 million people have been infected with the virus. The number of infections has been declining significantly for some time now. On an average of seven days, about 59,000 new infections were recently counted every day, and fewer than 2,000 deaths per day, Walensky said. This is still too much, the CDC boss stressed. The country is still in serious crisis. But she is hopeful.

New President Joe Biden has made fighting the pandemic his primary goal. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced a speech to the nation on Thursday evening (local time). Among other things, Biden will talk about the sacrifices the Americans made during the pandemic year and the losses they had to deal with.

