Vaccination offer for everyone from 12 years and booster for the elderly | free press

All 12 to 17 year olds in Germany should receive a vaccination offer. This is stated in a proposal from Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) for the deliberations of the federal and state health ministers next Monday. Spahn also wants the elderly and residents of nursing homes to receive a “booster” from September.

The vaccines from Biontech/Pfizer and Moderna are approved for the 4.5 million children and adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. The Permanent Vaccination Commission of the Robert Koch Institute (Stiko) recommends that this age group only be vaccinated to a limited extent – for example if someone suffers from a previous illness. Whether – and if so, when – the Stiko will provide general advice for children and young people is open to discussion. However, she already points out that vaccination is possible “after medical advice and if the child or young person or the guardian or guardian has individual wishes and risk acceptance.” According to the Robert Koch Institute, 9.3 percent of 12- to 17-year-olds have recently been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 20 percent of them have had at least one vaccination.

Spahn’s proposal for the ministerial meeting says that “all countries now offer vaccinations for 12- to 17-year-olds in the vaccination centers.” They could also be vaccinated by general practitioners and pediatricians in the practices. The state of Schleswig-Holstein, where schools will start again next Monday after the summer holidays, would also like to arrange vaccination appointments in the schools. Mecklenburg-West Pomerania plans to send vaccination teams to schools. The summer holidays there also end this Monday. In Baden-Württemberg, there are vaccinations for 12 to 17 year olds in many vaccination centers on the weekends of 21 and 22 August and 11 and 12 September. This does not require an appointment.

With regard to the “booster vaccinations”, Spahn refers in his motion for a resolution to “initial research results”. They showed “that certain groups of people may experience a reduced or rapidly declining immune response after a full Covid-19 vaccination.” This applies especially to people with a weakened immune system, but also to the very elderly and people in need of care. That is why the federal states will offer the so-called boost with mobile teams from September. Residents living at home should receive a boost from their treating physician. Biontech and Moderna vaccines are used for the boosters – regardless of which vaccine the affected person was previously vaccinated with.

In addition, Spahn wants all citizens who have been fully vaccinated with Astrazeneca or Johnson & Johnson to receive an offer from September for further vaccination with the vaccine from Biontech.

As with children and young people between the ages of 12 and 17, there is no Stiko position regarding Boost. “We now urgently need advice from Stiko on which groups we can start with,” explains Minister Lucha. He is thinking in particular of people over 70 and previously ill who had received their first vaccination at the start of the vaccination campaign. On July 30, Lucha spoke out in favor of starting the booster vaccinations from September 1: “The fourth wave is coming in – at the same time we have free capacities in our vaccination centers that we have to use.”

As was learned in Berlin on Sunday, the federal government is further advising whether corona tests for unvaccinated people should also be free in the future. The time will come when anyone who could be vaccinated would have been given a vaccination offer, Treasury Secretary Olaf Scholz said. “Then it will no longer be possible to pay for the corona tests publicly,” the SPD candidate for chancellor wrote on Twitter.