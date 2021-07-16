Vaccination of children: Vaccination Commission defends against Söder | free press

In Germany there is already enough vaccine available to vaccinate children and adolescents, but they are not systematically vaccinated. The Stiko defends itself against allegations.

Berlin (dpa) – In the debate about corona vaccinations for children and young people, the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is increasingly defending itself against political pressure.

“The current statements by Mr Söder and other politicians about Stiko and their work are unusual, even taking into account the time of the election campaign, and should be corrected,” the independent commission surrounding virologist Thomas Mertens said on Friday. The aim of the Stiko is to develop the best possible vaccination advice for individual people and for the community. “This is happening regardless of the opinions and wishes of politicians and the pharmaceutical industry.”

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) confirmed in a BR interview on Wednesday that general corona vaccination advice for children and young people from the age of twelve should go faster. He spoke of the Stiko as a voluntary organisation, while the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are the “professionals”.

In May, the EMA approved Biontech/Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for children and adolescents aged 12 years and older. For Germany, however, the Stiko has so far only recommended vaccination for children and adolescents with certain previous illnesses who are at increased risk of a serious course. The reasons given by the Stiko are still lacking data on the safety of the vaccine.