Vaccination of children aged 12 and older from 7 June | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Children from 12 years old must be able to be vaccinated against Corona from June 7 in Germany. The federal and state governments decided this on Thursday at a vaccination summit in Berlin.

A condition is that the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) also approves the Biontech / Pfizer vaccine, previously approved for 16 years and older, for this age group. That is what the EMA wants to discuss on Friday. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) reiterated the goal “that every citizen will receive a vaccination by the end of the summer”. This includes 12 to 16 year olds.

In their resolution, the federal and state governments stipulate that children and adolescents aged 12 and older after admission «from the end of the prioritization, ie usually from 7.6.2021, in a manner similar to that of other vaccinators not subject to prioritization. an appointment for a vaccination, especially with the general practitioners ». Merkel agreed that children with previous illnesses would be vaccinated as a priority – if the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) advises it in its anticipated recommendation. This applies in a similar way to adults.

Role of the Standing Vaccination Committee

The Stiko wants to complete its assessment within a week and a half, says Stiko member Martin Terhardt in the RBB. A variant could be a vaccination recommendation only for the chronically ill. A general recommendation for vaccination contradicts a lack of data on possible risks of infections and vaccinations.

Merkel explained: “Vaccinating children is a very sensitive act.” Stiko will ask how big the benefit is and how big the surgery is. The Stiko is only guided by: “What does that mean for the individual child?”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) told the German news agency in the evening that many countries were planning to attack children and adolescents aged 12 and older and offer them a vaccination. “Parents and children should at least individually consider with the vaccinating doctor whether they would rather protect themselves with a vaccination or take the risk of infection.” It is clear: “The more we vaccinate, the better we as a society can get the virus under control.”

Offer vaccination

Merkel said it would not be possible to make everyone an offer even after June 7. “We don’t have any additional vaccines for this,” said Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), who chairs the conference of prime ministers. For children 12 and older, vaccination centers in the states can also be offered or specific programs set up, according to the federal resolution. The state health ministers had already decided that all children from the age of 12 should receive a vaccination at the end of August.

In a report to the federal states, the Federal Department of Health calculated that, assuming 5.3 million people between the ages of 12 and 18 and an assumed vaccination readiness for 60 percent, 3.18 million doses were required for the first and second vaccination. .

Vaccination and school

Merkel stressed, “Safe school activities will remain completely independent of whether a child is vaccinated or whether a child is not vaccinated.” For childcare and primary school children, this applies in any case to the lack of an approved vaccine. “There should also be no indirect coercion.”

This also applies to holidays. “Both in other European countries and in Germany, you can go on holiday even if you do not have a vaccination, because of course the tests are completely sufficient as a condition of the holiday offers,” Merkel said.

The Prime Minister of Bavaria, Markus Söder (CSU), said: “No one needs to be vaccinated. (…) We do want to offer vaccinations, but there is no mandatory vaccination.”

Vaccination progress

Federal and state governments stressed that the vaccination campaign had ramped up significantly since the beginning of the second quarter. Nearly 35 million Germans (41.5 percent) have been vaccinated at least once, 13 million (15.7 percent) completely. The number of new infections is falling sharply in all federal states. More than 75 percent of people over 60 have been vaccinated at least once in the national average, more than 30 percent are fully protected, according to the health department.

In its report to the states, the Spahn ministry stated: “Even after vaccination priorities have been lifted, the states are ensuring that any latecomers from the priority groups can receive vaccination as soon as possible.”

Delivery quantities

More than 31 million doses of corona vaccine are expected to be delivered in Germany in the coming month, health department data shows. Of the 80 million vaccine doses originally promised for the entire second quarter, 31 million have already been delivered. Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson only announced short-term deliveries, complicating the organization. In total, 88 percent of vaccination doses delivered in the federal states were vaccinated – the range is from 76 percent in Brandenburg to 98 percent in Bremen. 91 percent of the Biontech preparation was inoculated, 76 percent from Moderna and 87 percent from Astrazeneca. At Johnson & Johnson, the only serum for which only one syringe is sufficient, the reported percentage so far is only 35 percent. According to the Ministry of Health, there are no third-quarter delivery plans, apart from Moderna – more than 120 million vaccine doses are expected.

New issues

According to information from EU circles, the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson reported delivery problems. The 55 million vaccine doses expected for the second quarter are unlikely to be achieved, the German news agency in Brussels discovered. The background is a production stoppage in the US and export restrictions in the US.