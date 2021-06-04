V2X Cybersecurity Market forecast to 2027: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2027

Global V2X Cybersecurity Market is valued approximately at USD 1.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

V2X communications involve direct vehicle to vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) method of wireless communication. This enables the vehicle to communicate with each other and with roadside equipment such as Traffic Signals. V2X cybersecurity is the underlying infrastructure of secure, reliable, two-way authenticated messages send in this method of communications. These systems play a major role in the adoption of connected and autonomous vehicles as these are majorly dependent on networks, sensors and internet. The growing adoption of connected cars across the globe along with the rising investments in autonomous cars increases the demand for security of the messages send through these cars drives the market growth.

For Instance: According to German Trade and Invest (GTAI) Germany reported to have 38% of the worlds premium car production and UK produced 7% of the total. According to Statista, the manufacturer of premium cars like Mercedes sold 319 thousand units in Germany in 2018, Volkswagen sold 643 thousand units and BMW sold 315 thousand units in 2018. Moreover, the large amount of data generated by these vehicles and increasing cyber-attacks on vehicle data further fuels the market growth. As per Upstream Security, the first quarter of 2019 witnessed around 51 cyberattack incidents which is over 300% as compared with Q1 of 2018. Also, the year observed a doubled number of cyberattacks as compared to 2018, and around 82% of these attacks were remote attacks, which are carried out without physically accessing the vehicle. However Complex ecosystem with multiple stakeholders impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global V2X Cybersecurity market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing preference towards connected cars would create lucrative growth prospects for the V2X Cybersecurity market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ESCRYPT

OnBoard Security

Autotalks

AutoCrypt

Continental

Harman

Green Hills Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Unit Type:

OBU

RSU

By Form:

In-vehicle

External Cloud Services

By Communication Type:

V2I

V2V

V2G

V2C

V2P

By Security Type:

PKI

Embedded

By Connectivity Type:

DSRC

Cellular

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global V2X Cybersecurity Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors