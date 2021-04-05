V2X Communication Market : New Ways You Can Get More Profit While Spending Less | mccourier.com

“ V2X Communication Market ” This study highlights the key indicators of market growth that accompany a comprehensive analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five-Force Analysis. This data can enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry.

Brief Introduction About V2X Communication Market

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) is the technology, which enables cars to communicate with their surroundings by passing the information from one vehicle to other vehicle or any object and vice versa. It is a vehicular communication system that includes different types of communication systems such as V2I (Vehicle-to-Infrastructure), V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle), V2P (Vehicle-to-Pedestrian), V2N (Vehicle-to-network), and V2G (Vehicle-to-grid),.

The V2X Communication market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2015 to 2020. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2027.

Leading Players: Continental AG, Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors Company, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tomtom NV, Savari Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

The study is thoroughly compiled and provides details pertaining to industry size, projected renumeration, and sales volume. Comprehensive examination of the important drivers which will influence the growth of the V2X Communication market in the upcoming years is also depicted in the report.

Geographical Analysis:

This report studies V2X Communication Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2017 to 2021, and forecast to 2027.

V2X Communication Market Taxonomy:

On basis of the component, the market is segmented into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On basis of the communication type, the market is segmented into:

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-to-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

On basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

On basis of the Application, the market is segmented into:

Fleet Management

Intelligent Traffic System

Parking Management System

Automated Driver Assistance

Emergency Vehicle Notification

On basis of the Technology, the market is segmented into:

Dedicated Short-range Communications (DSRC)

Cellular Vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X)

Finally, the V2X Communication Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of V2X Communication Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

