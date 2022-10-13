Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 release date in Fall 2022 confirmed by Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 W sequel trailer PV

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 anime can be based mostly on the Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai manga collection. Pic credit score: Studio ENGI

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 launch date is formally confirmed to be on October 1, 2022, the Fall 2022 anime season.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 will debut on AT-X and ABC TV on October 1, 2022, TOKYO MX on October 2, 2022, and TV Aichi and BS 11 on October 3, 2022. d Anime Retailer may even stream the anime in Japan from October 1, 2022.

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 English dub launch date can be on October 15, 2022.

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 dub forged members embody:

Monica Rial (Alice in Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) – Hana Uzaki

Ricco Fajardo (Taiju in Dr. Stone) – Shinichi Sakurai (with help from David Matranga matching the tone of Ricco’s voice)

Jad Saxton (Chika in Kaguya-sama: Love is Battle Season 4) – Ami Asai

Kent Williams (Noi in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer) – Akihiko Asai

Terri Doty (Kyoko in Interviews with Monster Ladies) – Tsuki Uzaki

Daman Mills (Goriki in ODDTAXI) – Narrator

Nazeeh Tarsha (Kamioka in Horimiya) – Itsuhito Sakai

A brand new Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 trailer PV was launched on September 22, 2022.

TVアニメ「宇崎ちゃんは遊びたい！ω」PV第2弾：2022年10月1日(土)放送スタート！：Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 OP trailer video was launched on September 30, 2022. It options the theme tune “Ichigo Ichie Celebration” as carried out by the forged.

TVアニメ「宇崎ちゃんは遊びたい！ω」ノンクレジットオープニング「いちごいちえ Celebration」鹿乃と宇崎ちゃん：Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2

Uzaki-chan Season 2 may have 13 episodes in whole. Assuming that the weekly TV schedule will not be disrupted, the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 Episode 13 launch date can be on Christmas Eve 2022.

The 13 episodes can be launched as three Uzaki-chan Season 2 Blu-Ray and DVD volumes.

On March 4, 2022, it was introduced that the official title of the second season is Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Double or Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! ω. The “ω” is pronounced as “double.”

The second season may have Hana Uzaki and Shinichi Sakurai lastly starting to comprehend there is perhaps one thing greater than friendship.

This key visible for Uzaki-chan Season 2 was launched on September 5, 2022. Pic credit score: Studio ENGI

On June 23, 2022, the announcement of the time-frame was supplied by an Uzaki-chan Season 2 trailer PV.

New characters embody Hana Uzaki’s youthful sister Yanagi Uzaki, who can be voiced by Seina Kato. Hana’s father Fujio Uzaki can be voiced by Hideo Ishikawa.

Characters from Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2. Pic credit score: Studio ENGI

On March 4, 2022, the primary English subtitled Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 trailer teaser previewed the character designs and voice actors in addition to the brand new title.

TVアニメ「宇崎ちゃんは遊びたい！ω」新キャスト発表映像（2022年放送スタート！）

The anime is the second manufacturing by animation studio ENGI. A comparatively new firm, the studio was established by Kadokawa in 2018. Their first mission was the wrestling anime Kemono Michi: Stand up.

In 2021, Studio ENGI additionally launched the Full Dive: The Final Subsequent-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Actual Life! anime and The Detective is Already Lifeless anime. The studio additionally supplied CGI manufacturing help for the So I’m a Spider, So What? anime.

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 anime key visible that launched in August 2021. Pic credit score: Studio ENGI

The Uzaki-chan anime mission was helmed by third-time director Kazuya Miura, who additionally directed Kemono Michi: Stand up. He’s additionally achieved storyboarding for standard anime equivalent to D.Grey-man, Meals Wars!, and Juuni Taisen.

Author Takashi Aoshima (Aho Lady, No Recreation No Life, Strike Witches: Street to Berlin) is dealing with collection composition. Artist Manabu Kurihara (episode animation director for Bleach, Hellsing Final) is the character designer. Composer Satoshi Igarashi (Astral Chain, Bayonetta 2) is creating the music.

For the primary season, the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! opening (OP) theme tune music was “Negotiation by Comforting” as carried out by Kano and Naomi Ozora (Japanese voice actress for Hana Uzaki). The ending was “Kokoro Knock” by YuNi.

The Uzaki-chan Season 2 OP “Ichigo Ichie Celebration” can be carried out by Kano and Uzaki-chan (Naomi Ohzora), whereas the ED “Pleased Life” can be sung by MKLNtic. The ED tune was written, composed, and organized by Chinozo.

The primary season of the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! anime was streaming on FUNimation Now. The finale, Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 12, was streaming on September 25, 2020.

The Uzak-chan Needs to Hold Out! English dub by FUNimation started streaming September 11, 2020.

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out Season 2 anime announcement. Pic credit score: Studio ENGI

This text supplies every thing that’s recognized about Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 (Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2) and all associated information. As such, this text can be up to date over time with information, rumors, and evaluation. In the meantime, let’s delve down into what is thought for sure.

Why the Uzaki-chan Season 2 launch date is in Fall 2022

As of the final replace, ENGI or any firm associated to the manufacturing of the anime has not formally confirmed the precise Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 launch date. Nonetheless, the official Twitter account has introduced that Uzaki-Chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 has been greenlit for manufacturing and that the second season is popping out in Fall 2022.

As soon as the information is formally confirmed this text can be up to date with the related data.

Within the meantime, it’s attainable to take a position about when the Uzaki-chan Season 2 premiere date will happen sooner or later.

The largest situation is that the anime has nearly caught up with manga. Thankfully, there can be sufficient manga chapters obtainable by mid-2022, though it’s attainable the second season might depend on extra anime authentic content material to fill within the hole.

Since the time-frame for the sequel was not confirmed in March 2022, that dominated out Spring 2022. Subsequently, we efficiently predicted that the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! W launch date can be in Fall 2022.

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! manga in comparison with the anime

The anime is predicated on the Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! manga collection by creator Take. Serialized since December 2017, the Uzaki-chan manga is as much as Quantity 8 as of March 9, 2022.

Traditionally, new manga volumes are launched twice a 12 months, as soon as in February/March and as soon as in July/August. Thus, Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Quantity 9 will come out in August 2022, Quantity 10 in March 2023, and so forth.

The official English translation of the manga is being printed by Seven Seas Leisure in North America. Already caught as much as Quantity 6, the English manga can be as much as Quantity 7 by Might 17, 2022.

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 anime will choose up the story with the occasions from the second half of manga Quantity 4. Pic credit score: Take

Whereas it is perhaps simply one other rom-com at its core, the manga created among the finest character dynamics seen in recent times. Much like Hire-A-Girlfriend, the plot isn’t just about gags for the reason that character improvement reveals off its sugoi dekai (tremendous huge) coronary heart.

The anime has stayed true to the manga’s story however occasions have been reordered. For instance, Episode 1 tailored the primary three chapters by beginning in Chapter 1 for the intro after which leaping to Chapter 2 for the film scene. The electronics retailer and VR scene got here from Chapter 3, however the episode’s ending completed off the primary chapter’s baseball harm and restaurant scene.

Equally, Episode 2 began with Chapter 4 cafe intro scene solely to leap to Chapter 6 for the cat-chasing-stuck-in-a-bush scene. Then it went again to Chapter 5 for the cafe scene the place Hana shocks Shinichi by suggesting she go to his residence.

Some episodes have been tailored in the identical order. For instance, Episode 3 went straight from Chapter 7 by way of Chapter 10, however that was nearly out of necessity since every chapter’s occasions progressed instantly into the subsequent.

In addition to the reordering of occasions, the difference has been pretty easy with the notable addition of some prolonged scenes. Arguably, the anime improved on the manga by including foreshadowing in earlier episodes by displaying flashbacks to Hana’s previous on the swim membership (Chapters 30 and 35).

Some of the notable modifications was the prolonged seashore watermelon scene and the sleeping hug scene on the ending of Episode 6. The latter occasion had truly taken place earlier within the manga in a special context, plus the morning after was fully anime authentic.

The manga often contains narration bubbles to explain scene shifts and add shade commentary. However the anime didn’t embody a narrator’s voice or add the textual content on-screen. Pic credit score: Take

The pacing of the anime has remained constant, adapting round three chapters per episode. Episode 4 was Chapters 11 by way of 13, Episode 5 was Chapter 14 by way of 17, and Episode 6 was Chapters 18 by way of 20.

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 7 and eight tailored Chapters 21 by way of 23 and ended with the fireworks scenes. As predicted it additionally added Chapter 23.5 within the center because it’s a consuming scene the place Hana is tempted to kiss Shinichi. Since these two episodes tailored so few chapters the anime stretched it out with many animal authentic scenes and jokes.

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 9 lastly launched Hana’s mother, Tsuki Uzaki, by adapting Chapters 24, 25, and 26. The anime toned down the raunchiness issue significantly for the reason that manga model’s misunderstanding was based mostly on beans “spilling out” and the mess having a “cloudy white shade”.

What’s shocking is that the episode ended with a Tottori trip and a crossover with Detective Conan and the Case Closed collection, which actually was not within the manga. Why the Case Closed reference? The writer, Gosho Aoyama, was born in Tottori prefecture and his hometown is Hokuei.

Episode 10 was positively an anime authentic episode contemplating that it principally performed out like a Tottori tourism advert. The episode even had an animated model of real-life Tottori governor Shinji Hirai, the older man who was spouting off random tourism slogans close to the start.

Since Episode 10 didn’t adapt any manga chapters in any respect, that meant Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 11 tailored manga chapters 27, 31, 29, and 32. Chapter 28, a bowling story, was skipped and Chapter 30 waited till the subsequent episode.

Uzaki-chan Episode 12 opened up with Chapter 30 and the flashback. The primary season lined up by way of Chapters 33 and 34 so the primary season ends with a dramatic second.

One main change is that the anime clearly confirmed Hana remembering Sak saying the phrase “love” however then denying she remembered something, whereas within the manga her recollections have been hazy however she began grinning for a purpose not plainly acknowledged. The ultimate moments of the anime even confirmed off a brand new member of Hana’s household, which initially didn’t occur till later.

Notice: This story was initially printed earlier than Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 12 was streaming on-line and has been up to date with further evaluation.

Chapter 33 is when issues actually start to warmth up between Hana and Shinichi. Pic credit score: Take

As predicted, the finale’s ending, Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Episode 12, discovered stopping level by ending round Chapter 34. If Episode 10 hadn’t been fully anime authentic, the primary season most likely would have tailored by way of 38 and even dipped into Chapter 39 by displaying them waking up.

The following greatest stopping level was the tip of Chapter 41, the college pageant story arc. However that might have required the anime to have tremendously elevated the pacing or skipped extra chapters, so the pageant arc makes a good place to begin for Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2.

The excellent news is that manga readers who need to learn forward of the anime can soar straight to Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Quantity 4 (Chapter 33 was the ending of Quantity 3).

The unhealthy information is that the anime had tailored the vast majority of supply supplies when the primary season ended. The manga was as much as Chapter 57 when Episode 12 aired. Nonetheless, by mid-2022 the manga had over 80 chapters.

Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Season 2 spoilers (plot abstract/synopsis)

The final time we watched the anime, Hana and Shinichi acquired drunk and slept collectively in a futon. The primary season was extra of a com-rom for the reason that slice of life tales and comedy got here first, however Uzaki-chan Season 2 will swap into full-on rom-com mode.

First, there are humorous soccer moments and cafe cosplay, however then Hana insists to her girlfriends that she doesn’t have a boyfriend and that she’s solely hanging out with Shinichi on a regular basis since she pities the loner. Factor is, they’re fooling nobody however themselves.

The best way they act collectively, even going as far as to spoon collectively in public makes it apparent one thing is occurring past mere pity. However for a time each Hana and Shinichi will proceed to disclaim their rising closeness.

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 will introduce all the Uzaki household, together with dad Fujio, brother Kiri, and sister Yanagi. Pic credit score: Take

When Shinichi states he needs to play video video games through the pageant break, Hana calls for that they go to the pageant. Their buddy Itsuhito Sakaki sly suggests they go “get pleasure from their pageant date collectively” and leaves to the sound of their loud joint protest.

They notice that many individuals are looking at them as they stroll the pageant. And issues begin to warmth up after they go to the occult membership for fortune-telling, but it surely seems their specialty is just romance!

The fortune-teller calls them out in entrance of everybody by asking, “Why aren’t you two relationship? … After all of your affinity is de facto good. You even hugged whereas sleeping on campus earlier than.”

In a while, Shinichi simply can’t get the fortune-telling out of his head. His thoughts was particularly in turmoil after seeing the smile that Hana made on the time.

For her half, Hana was merely glad that their relationship had been affirmed… since she believed the fortune was telling her that she was the one woman to take care of this helpless loner!

However as Hana ponders the scenario additional she begins to suppose, “Senpai likes me.”

And she or he shocks their buddies by overtly admitting it!

Hana being Hana, she assumes that it’s simply Shinichi who is perhaps in love however he’s too cowardly to admit his true emotions. At that oblivious declaration, Ami Asai nearly snaps. Pic credit score: Take

However Hana received’t admit her personal emotions and claims it’s solely Shinichi that’s in love along with her. With each Hana and Shinichi being too cowardly to make a transfer, their buddies assume the 2 witless “monkeys” will scramble round with out making a shot for the objective zone.

The chums can’t assist however really feel they should stage an intervention by forcing Hana to substantiate Shinichi’s emotions. Sakaki even factors out that loads of women have been lustfully eyeballing Shinichi for a very long time, together with Ami-san and her soiled eyes.

“Shut up!” Ami yells when she’s referred to as out. Denying that she offers guys soiled eyes, she turns to her dad for assist and he says, “No, you do!”

So, it’s made plainly apparent that if Hana doesn’t make a transfer quickly it’s inevitable that one other woman will catch Shinichi’s eyes. Worse, Shinichi her coronary heart is ready aflutter when he calmly mentions, “In two years I’ll graduate and go away.”

Sadly, anime followers must wait till the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 launch date to look at what occurs subsequent. Keep tuned!