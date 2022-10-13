Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 English dub release date, cast, and staff revealed by Crunchyroll

Pink Tokyo Tower sports activities advanced X Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! collab particular illustration. Pic credit score: @AnyTube21

On October 12, 2022, Crunchyroll revealed the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω English dub solid launch date, solid, and employees.

The English dub of Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 Episode 1 will premiere on October 15, 2022!

Who’re the Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 English dub solid members?

The Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2 dub solid members embody:

Monica Rial (Alice in Combatants Will Be Dispatched!) – Hana Uzaki

Ricco Fajardo (Taiju in Dr. Stone) – Shinichi Sakurai (with help from David Matranga matching the tone of Ricco’s voice)

Jad Saxton (Chika in Kaguya-sama: Love is Struggle Season 4) – Ami Asai

Kent Williams (Noi in Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer) – Akihiko Asai

Terri Doty (Kyoko in Interviews with Monster Women) – Tsuki Uzaki

Daman Mills (Goriki in ODDTAXI) – Narrator

Nazeeh Tarsha (Kamioka in Horimiya) – Itsuhito Sakai

You’ll be able to watch the newest trailer for Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω right here:

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω Season 2 trailer.

Who’re the manufacturing staff members?

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω Season 2 manufacturing staff members embody:

ADR (Automated Dialog Alternative) Director – Morgan Laure

Assistant ADR Director – Christopher Wehkamp, Brittany Lauda

Lead ADR Engineer – Caitlin “Lin” Kyle

Assistant Engineer – Austin Sisk

Combine Engineer – Rawly Pickens

Producer – Christopher R. Sabat

Line Producer and Expertise Coordinator – Brittany Lauda

ADR Prep – Bryson Baugus

ADA English Script – Y. Chang, Meli Grant

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω Season 2 key visible. Pic credit score: Crunchyroll

What’s the plot of Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out?

The story facilities on a younger Japanese woman named Hana Uzaki, who’s thrilled to find that her fellow highschool upperclassman, Shinichi Sakurai, shall be attending the identical school as her. Nevertheless, after she carefully observes him simply lazing round she’s discouraged that he’s change into such a loser. For his personal good, Uzaki decides she is going to take Shinichi beneath her wing. She plans to spend as a lot time with him as potential in order that he can recover from being an introvert and cease coming off as being “intimidating” to their fellow classmates.

Though all Uzaki needs is for Shinichi to expertise enjoyable school life. From Shinichi’s perspective, nonetheless, Uzaki has change into this annoying pest who stalks him and makes his life depressing with all her teasing. Will Shinichi ever be capable of get via to her that he really enjoys his “loner way of life” or will he be gained over by Uzaki’s zany allure?

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω key visible. Pic credit score: @uzakichan_asobi/Twitter

The place can I learn the manga and watch the anime?

On December 1, 2017, Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! by Take started serialization via Niconico Seiga’s Dra Dra Sharp web site and the manga’s chapters have been collected into eight tankobon volumes. The manga’s English model has been licensed by Seven Seas Leisure for launch in North America.

From July 10 to September 25, 2020, the 12-episode sequence aired on AT-X and different channels in Japan. On July 3, 2020, Funimation introduced that they had acquired the sequence and would stream it on its web site in North America and the British Isles, and on AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand. On September 10, 2020, Funimation introduced the anime would get an English dub. With Sony’s acquisition of Crunchyroll, the sequence is now accessible for streaming there.

Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! Season 2’s Japanese model with English subtitles is at present accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll. Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! ω Season 2 premiered on AT-X and ABC TV on October 1, 2022, in Japan and is being simulcast by Crunchyroll.

Kano and Naomi Ozora, as her character, Hana Uzaki, will carry out the opening theme tune “Ichigo Ichi Celebration”. The ending theme tune “Completely satisfied Life” is carried out by digital YouTuber singing unit MKLNtic.

Are you wanting ahead to Uzaki-chan Needs to Hold Out! W English dub model? Tell us within the remark part under!